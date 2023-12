Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of Indraprastha Gas opened at ₹412.5 and closed at ₹413.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹418.35, while the lowest was ₹410.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹29,130.53 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹515.55 and a 52-week low of ₹375.8. The BSE volume for the day was 68,786 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Indraprastha Gas share price Live :Indraprastha Gas trading at ₹416.3, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹413.85 The current stock price of Indraprastha Gas (IGL) is ₹416.3, with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 2.45. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.59% or 2.45 points. It is important to note that this data is current and subject to change as market conditions fluctuate. Click here for Indraprastha Gas Profit Loss

Indraprastha Gas share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap GAIL India 162.2 5.1 3.25 158.9 90.7 106648.12 Gujarat Gas Company 454.15 1.8 0.4 525.8 397.2 31263.24 Indraprastha Gas 415.95 2.1 0.51 515.55 375.8 29116.53 Gujarat State Petronet 305.7 -3.2 -1.04 315.5 249.0 17247.94 Mahanagar Gas 1204.95 7.7 0.64 1220.0 811.05 11902.23

Indraprastha Gas share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Indraprastha Gas (IGL) reached a low of ₹410.05 and a high of ₹418.35 on the current day.

Indraprastha Gas December futures opened at 417.05 as against previous close of 417.75 Indraprastha Gas, a leading natural gas distribution company, is currently trading at a spot price of 417. The bid price stands at 420.6, indicating the maximum price buyers are willing to pay, while the offer price is 420.85, representing the minimum price sellers are willing to accept. The bid quantity is 2750, and the offer quantity is 1375. The stock has a significant open interest of 13,893,000.

