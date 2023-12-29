Indraprastha Gas share price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas Soars in Trading Today

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of Indraprastha Gas opened at ₹412.5 and closed at ₹413.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹418.35, while the lowest was ₹410.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹29,130.53 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹515.55 and a 52-week low of ₹375.8. The BSE volume for the day was 68,786 shares.
The current stock price of Indraprastha Gas (IGL) is ₹416.3, with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 2.45. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.59% or 2.45 points. It is important to note that this data is current and subject to change as market conditions fluctuate.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|GAIL India
|162.2
|5.1
|3.25
|158.9
|90.7
|106648.12
|Gujarat Gas Company
|454.15
|1.8
|0.4
|525.8
|397.2
|31263.24
|Indraprastha Gas
|415.95
|2.1
|0.51
|515.55
|375.8
|29116.53
|Gujarat State Petronet
|305.7
|-3.2
|-1.04
|315.5
|249.0
|17247.94
|Mahanagar Gas
|1204.95
|7.7
|0.64
|1220.0
|811.05
|11902.23
The stock of Indraprastha Gas (IGL) reached a low of ₹410.05 and a high of ₹418.35 on the current day.
Indraprastha Gas, a leading natural gas distribution company, is currently trading at a spot price of 417. The bid price stands at 420.6, indicating the maximum price buyers are willing to pay, while the offer price is 420.85, representing the minimum price sellers are willing to accept. The bid quantity is 2750, and the offer quantity is 1375. The stock has a significant open interest of 13,893,000.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Indraprastha Gas (BSE) was 68,786 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹413.85.
