Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indraprastha Gas share price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:46 AM IST
Livemint

Indraprastha Gas stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 413.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 416.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indraprastha Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indraprastha Gas Stock Price Today

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of Indraprastha Gas opened at 412.5 and closed at 413.85. The highest price reached during the day was 418.35, while the lowest was 410.05. The market capitalization of the company is 29,130.53 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 515.55 and a 52-week low of 375.8. The BSE volume for the day was 68,786 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 11:46 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price Live :Indraprastha Gas trading at ₹416.3, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹413.85

The current stock price of Indraprastha Gas (IGL) is 416.3, with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 2.45. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.59% or 2.45 points. It is important to note that this data is current and subject to change as market conditions fluctuate.

Click here for Indraprastha Gas Profit Loss

29 Dec 2023, 11:32 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
GAIL India162.25.13.25158.990.7106648.12
Gujarat Gas Company454.151.80.4525.8397.231263.24
Indraprastha Gas415.952.10.51515.55375.829116.53
Gujarat State Petronet305.7-3.2-1.04315.5249.017247.94
Mahanagar Gas1204.957.70.641220.0811.0511902.23
29 Dec 2023, 11:23 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Indraprastha Gas (IGL) reached a low of 410.05 and a high of 418.35 on the current day.

29 Dec 2023, 11:20 AM IST Indraprastha Gas December futures opened at 417.05 as against previous close of 417.75

Indraprastha Gas, a leading natural gas distribution company, is currently trading at a spot price of 417. The bid price stands at 420.6, indicating the maximum price buyers are willing to pay, while the offer price is 420.85, representing the minimum price sellers are willing to accept. The bid quantity is 2750, and the offer quantity is 1375. The stock has a significant open interest of 13,893,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Dec 2023, 11:00 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price Live :Indraprastha Gas closed at ₹413.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Indraprastha Gas (BSE) was 68,786 shares. The closing price of the stock was 413.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.