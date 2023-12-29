Indraprastha Gas share price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas Soars in Trading Today

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of Indraprastha Gas opened at ₹412.5 and closed at ₹413.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹418.35, while the lowest was ₹410.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹29,130.53 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹515.55 and a 52-week low of ₹375.8. The BSE volume for the day was 68,786 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.