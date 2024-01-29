Hello User
Indraprastha Gas Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Indraprastha Gas stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -6.82 %. The stock closed at 434.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 405.1 per share. Investors should monitor Indraprastha Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indraprastha Gas Stock Price Today

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today : The last day's trading for Indraprastha Gas saw an open price of 436.55 and a close price of 434.75. The stock reached a high of 436.6 and a low of 403.35. The market capitalization of the company is 28,357.03 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 515.55 and the 52-week low is 375.8. The stock had a trading volume of 297,390 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price NSE Live :Indraprastha Gas closed at ₹434.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Indraprastha Gas had a trading volume of 297,390 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 434.75.

