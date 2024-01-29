Indraprastha Gas Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today : The last day's trading for Indraprastha Gas saw an open price of ₹436.55 and a close price of ₹434.75. The stock reached a high of ₹436.6 and a low of ₹403.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹28,357.03 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹515.55 and the 52-week low is ₹375.8. The stock had a trading volume of 297,390 shares on the BSE.

