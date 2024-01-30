Hello User
Indraprastha Gas share price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas sees upward movement in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indraprastha Gas stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 3.33 %. The stock closed at 405.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 418.6 per share. Investors should monitor Indraprastha Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indraprastha Gas Stock Price Today

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today : The last day of Indraprastha Gas saw an open price of 409 and a close price of 405.1. The stock reached a high of 421.4 and a low of 405. The market capitalization of the company is 29,302.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 515.55 and the 52-week low is 375.8. The BSE volume for the day was 265,660 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:09 AM IST Indraprastha Gas Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.07%
3 Months-3.13%
6 Months-9.5%
YTD0.18%
1 Year0.29%
30 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price NSE Live :Indraprastha Gas trading at ₹418.6, up 3.33% from yesterday's ₹405.1

The stock price of Indraprastha Gas (IGL) is currently 418.6, which represents a percent change of 3.33. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.33% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 13.5, indicating that the stock price has increased by 13.5 units.

30 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price Today :Indraprastha Gas trading at ₹418.6, up 3.33% from yesterday's ₹405.1

The current data for Indraprastha Gas stock shows that its price is 418.6. There has been a 3.33% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 13.5.

30 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price Live :Indraprastha Gas closed at ₹405.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Indraprastha Gas on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 265,660 shares. The closing price for the shares was 405.1.

