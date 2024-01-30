Indraprastha Gas share price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas sees upward movement in trading

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today : The last day of Indraprastha Gas saw an open price of ₹409 and a close price of ₹405.1. The stock reached a high of ₹421.4 and a low of ₹405. The market capitalization of the company is ₹29,302.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹515.55 and the 52-week low is ₹375.8. The BSE volume for the day was 265,660 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.