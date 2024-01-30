Indraprastha Gas share price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas sees upward movement in trading

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today : The last day of Indraprastha Gas saw an open price of ₹409 and a close price of ₹405.1. The stock reached a high of ₹421.4 and a low of ₹405. The market capitalization of the company is ₹29,302.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹515.55 and the 52-week low is ₹375.8. The BSE volume for the day was 265,660 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.07%
|3 Months
|-3.13%
|6 Months
|-9.5%
|YTD
|0.18%
|1 Year
|0.29%
The stock price of Indraprastha Gas (IGL) is currently ₹418.6, which represents a percent change of 3.33. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.33% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 13.5, indicating that the stock price has increased by 13.5 units.
The current data for Indraprastha Gas stock shows that its price is ₹418.6. There has been a 3.33% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 13.5.
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Indraprastha Gas on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 265,660 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹405.1.
