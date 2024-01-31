 Indraprastha Gas share price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day | Mint
Wed Jan 31 2024 11:00:32
LIVE UPDATES

Indraprastha Gas share price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

6 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Livemint

Indraprastha Gas stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 1.21 %. The stock closed at 426.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 431.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indraprastha Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indraprastha Gas Stock Price Today

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today : On the last day, Indraprastha Gas opened at 428 and closed at 418.6. The stock reached a high of 431.5 and a low of 418.5. The market capitalization of the company is 29,771.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 515.55 and the 52-week low is 375.8. On the BSE, a total of 79,220 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 11:00:51 AM IST

Indraprastha Gas share price Live :Indraprastha Gas trading at ₹431.2, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹426.05

The current data of Indraprastha Gas stock shows that the stock price is 431.2. There has been a 1.21 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.15.

31 Jan 2024, 10:43:22 AM IST

Top active options for Indraprastha Gas

Top active call options for Indraprastha Gas at 31 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of 430.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 450.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 18.0 (+20.0%) & 9.85 (+23.9%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indraprastha Gas at 31 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of 410.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 400.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 6.9 (-27.37%) & 4.6 (-28.13%) respectively.

31 Jan 2024, 10:41:28 AM IST

Indraprastha Gas share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
GAIL India172.950.90.52177.191.0113716.35
Gujarat Gas Company571.316.853.04572.65397.239327.73
Indraprastha Gas430.14.050.95515.55375.830107.03
Gujarat State Petronet366.610.62.98379.0254.7520683.99
Mahanagar Gas1479.6536.02.491460.3831.014615.65
31 Jan 2024, 10:38:03 AM IST

Indraprastha Gas share price Today :Indraprastha Gas trading at ₹430.2, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹426.05

The current stock price of Indraprastha Gas is 430.2. The stock has experienced a 0.97% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 4.15.

31 Jan 2024, 10:19:59 AM IST

Indraprastha Gas share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Indraprastha Gas stock today was 424.3, while the high price reached 432.05.

31 Jan 2024, 10:06:58 AM IST

Indraprastha Gas January futures opened at 422.8 as against previous close of 425.35

Indraprastha Gas is currently trading at a spot price of 427.8. The bid price stands at 429.55 with a bid quantity of 2750, while the offer price is 429.85 with an offer quantity of 1375. The open interest for the stock is 15559500.

31 Jan 2024, 10:02:29 AM IST

Indraprastha Gas Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 09:49:25 AM IST

Indraprastha Gas share price NSE Live :Indraprastha Gas trading at ₹428.05, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹426.05

The current stock price of Indraprastha Gas is 428.05. There has been a 0.47% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 2. This suggests that the stock price has slightly increased.

31 Jan 2024, 09:33:53 AM IST

Indraprastha Gas share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.08%
3 Months-0.06%
6 Months-7.52%
YTD1.73%
1 Year2.28%
31 Jan 2024, 09:05:17 AM IST

Indraprastha Gas share price Live :Indraprastha Gas closed at ₹418.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Indraprastha Gas was 79,220 shares. The closing price for the stock was 418.6.

