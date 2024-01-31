Indraprastha Gas share price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today : On the last day, Indraprastha Gas opened at ₹428 and closed at ₹418.6. The stock reached a high of ₹431.5 and a low of ₹418.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹29,771.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹515.55 and the 52-week low is ₹375.8. On the BSE, a total of 79,220 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Indraprastha Gas stock shows that the stock price is ₹431.2. There has been a 1.21 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.15.
Top active call options for Indraprastha Gas at 31 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of ₹430.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹450.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹18.0 (+20.0%) & ₹9.85 (+23.9%) respectively.
Top active put options for Indraprastha Gas at 31 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of ₹410.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹400.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹6.9 (-27.37%) & ₹4.6 (-28.13%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|GAIL India
|172.95
|0.9
|0.52
|177.1
|91.0
|113716.35
|Gujarat Gas Company
|571.3
|16.85
|3.04
|572.65
|397.2
|39327.73
|Indraprastha Gas
|430.1
|4.05
|0.95
|515.55
|375.8
|30107.03
|Gujarat State Petronet
|366.6
|10.6
|2.98
|379.0
|254.75
|20683.99
|Mahanagar Gas
|1479.65
|36.0
|2.49
|1460.3
|831.0
|14615.65
The current stock price of Indraprastha Gas is ₹430.2. The stock has experienced a 0.97% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 4.15.
The low price of Indraprastha Gas stock today was ₹424.3, while the high price reached ₹432.05.
Indraprastha Gas is currently trading at a spot price of 427.8. The bid price stands at 429.55 with a bid quantity of 2750, while the offer price is 429.85 with an offer quantity of 1375. The open interest for the stock is 15559500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Indraprastha Gas is ₹428.05. There has been a 0.47% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 2. This suggests that the stock price has slightly increased.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.08%
|3 Months
|-0.06%
|6 Months
|-7.52%
|YTD
|1.73%
|1 Year
|2.28%
On the last day, the BSE volume for Indraprastha Gas was 79,220 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹418.6.
