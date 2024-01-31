Indraprastha Gas share price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today : On the last day, Indraprastha Gas opened at ₹428 and closed at ₹418.6. The stock reached a high of ₹431.5 and a low of ₹418.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹29,771.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹515.55 and the 52-week low is ₹375.8. On the BSE, a total of 79,220 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.