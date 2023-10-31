Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indraprastha Gas share price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas stock drops as market sentiment sours

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indraprastha Gas stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 385 per share. The stock is currently trading at 384.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indraprastha Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indraprastha Gas

On the last day, the open price of Indraprastha Gas was 384.8 and the close price was 382.35. The stock reached a high of 388.25 and a low of 381.05. The market capitalization of Indraprastha Gas is 26,950.03 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 515.55 and the 52-week low is 379.25. The BSE volume for the day was 99,262 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.38%
3 Months-13.61%
6 Months-22.16%
YTD-6.86%
1 Year-8.75%
31 Oct 2023, 09:24 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price Today :Indraprastha Gas trading at ₹384.5, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹385

The current data of Indraprastha Gas stock shows that the price is 384.5 with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -0.5. This means that the stock has decreased slightly in value by 0.13% or 0.5 points.

31 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price Live :Indraprastha Gas closed at ₹382.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indraprastha Gas (IGL) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 99,262. The closing price for the shares was 382.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.