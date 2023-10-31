Indraprastha Gas share price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas stock drops as market sentiment sours

On the last day, the open price of Indraprastha Gas was ₹384.8 and the close price was ₹382.35. The stock reached a high of ₹388.25 and a low of ₹381.05. The market capitalization of Indraprastha Gas is ₹26,950.03 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹515.55 and the 52-week low is ₹379.25. The BSE volume for the day was 99,262 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.38%
|3 Months
|-13.61%
|6 Months
|-22.16%
|YTD
|-6.86%
|1 Year
|-8.75%
The current data of Indraprastha Gas stock shows that the price is ₹384.5 with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -0.5. This means that the stock has decreased slightly in value by 0.13% or 0.5 points.
On the last day of trading for Indraprastha Gas (IGL) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 99,262. The closing price for the shares was ₹382.35.
