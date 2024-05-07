Indraprastha Gas share price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas Stock Dips in Trading Today

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today : Indraprastha Gas had a trading day with an open price of ₹446.5 and a close price of ₹442.7. The stock reached a high of ₹451.45 and a low of ₹439.45. The market capitalization stands at ₹30,870.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹515.55 and the 52-week low is ₹375.8. The BSE volume for the day was 34,789 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indraprastha Gas share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 103.55% higher than yesterday
The volume of Indraprastha Gas traded until 12 AM is 103.55% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹439.55, a decrease of -0.71%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Indraprastha Gas share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 442.62 and 435.47 levels in the last hour. Traders could think about using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 435.47 and selling near the hourly resistance at 442.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|443.68
|Support 1
|437.33
|Resistance 2
|446.12
|Support 2
|433.42
|Resistance 3
|450.03
|Support 3
|430.98
Indraprastha Gas Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indraprastha Gas share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Indraprastha Gas share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|460.17
|10 Days
|454.45
|20 Days
|454.40
|50 Days
|438.08
|100 Days
|429.57
|300 Days
|435.86
Indraprastha Gas share price update :Indraprastha Gas trading at ₹437.75, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹442.7
Indraprastha Gas share price is at ₹437.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹436.78 and ₹453.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹436.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 453.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indraprastha Gas share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 46.01% higher than yesterday
The volume of Indraprastha Gas traded by 11 AM is 46.01% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹437.5, a decrease of -1.17%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further price decline.
Indraprastha Gas share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Indraprastha Gas reached a peak of 445.0 and a trough of 437.85 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dipped below the hourly support of 440.78 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 436.87 and 431.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|442.62
|Support 1
|435.47
|Resistance 2
|447.38
|Support 2
|433.08
|Resistance 3
|449.77
|Support 3
|428.32
Indraprastha Gas share price Live :Indraprastha Gas closed at ₹442.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹451.45 & ₹439.45 yesterday to end at ₹442.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!