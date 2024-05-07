Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Indraprastha Gas share price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas Stock Dips in Trading Today

9 min read . Updated: 07 May 2024, 12:46 PM IST
Livemint

Indraprastha Gas stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -1.12 %. The stock closed at 442.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 437.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indraprastha Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indraprastha Gas Stock Price TodayPremium
Indraprastha Gas Stock Price Today

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today : Indraprastha Gas had a trading day with an open price of 446.5 and a close price of 442.7. The stock reached a high of 451.45 and a low of 439.45. The market capitalization stands at 30,870.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 515.55 and the 52-week low is 375.8. The BSE volume for the day was 34,789 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 12:46:25 PM IST

Indraprastha Gas share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 103.55% higher than yesterday

The volume of Indraprastha Gas traded until 12 AM is 103.55% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 439.55, a decrease of -0.71%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

07 May 2024, 12:39:50 PM IST

Indraprastha Gas share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 442.62 and 435.47 levels in the last hour. Traders could think about using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 435.47 and selling near the hourly resistance at 442.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1443.68Support 1437.33
Resistance 2446.12Support 2433.42
Resistance 3450.03Support 3430.98
07 May 2024, 12:27:40 PM IST

Indraprastha Gas Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indraprastha Gas share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

07 May 2024, 12:25:32 PM IST

Indraprastha Gas share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days460.17
10 Days454.45
20 Days454.40
50 Days438.08
100 Days429.57
300 Days435.86
07 May 2024, 12:14:13 PM IST

Indraprastha Gas share price update :Indraprastha Gas trading at ₹437.75, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹442.7

Indraprastha Gas share price is at 437.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 436.78 and 453.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 436.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 453.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

07 May 2024, 11:55:01 AM IST

Indraprastha Gas share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 46.01% higher than yesterday

The volume of Indraprastha Gas traded by 11 AM is 46.01% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 437.5, a decrease of -1.17%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further price decline.

07 May 2024, 11:41:33 AM IST

Indraprastha Gas share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Indraprastha Gas reached a peak of 445.0 and a trough of 437.85 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dipped below the hourly support of 440.78 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 436.87 and 431.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1442.62Support 1435.47
Resistance 2447.38Support 2433.08
Resistance 3449.77Support 3428.32
07 May 2024, 11:20:04 AM IST

Indraprastha Gas share price Live :Indraprastha Gas closed at ₹442.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 451.45 & 439.45 yesterday to end at 442.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

