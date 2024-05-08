Indraprastha Gas Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today : Indraprastha Gas opened at ₹446.5 and closed at ₹442.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹451.45 and a low of ₹432.95. The market capitalization stands at ₹30,604.03 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹515.55 and ₹375.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 109,786 shares traded.
The key support and resistance levels for Indraprastha Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|447.8
|Support 1
|428.9
|Resistance 2
|459.1
|Support 2
|421.3
|Resistance 3
|466.7
|Support 3
|410.0
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹473.0, 8.19% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹604.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|8
|Buy
|8
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Sell
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
The trading volume yesterday was 2.63% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 109 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹451.45 & ₹432.95 yesterday to end at ₹442.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
