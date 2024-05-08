Hello User
Indraprastha Gas Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:51 AM IST
Indraprastha Gas stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 442.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 437.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indraprastha Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indraprastha Gas Stock Price Today

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today : Indraprastha Gas opened at 446.5 and closed at 442.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 451.45 and a low of 432.95. The market capitalization stands at 30,604.03 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 515.55 and 375.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 109,786 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Indraprastha Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1447.8Support 1428.9
Resistance 2459.1Support 2421.3
Resistance 3466.7Support 3410.0
08 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 473.0, 8.19% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 604.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8878
    Buy8997
    Hold99910
    Sell3222
    Strong Sell3333
08 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price Today : Indraprastha Gas volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4350 k

The trading volume yesterday was 2.63% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 109 k.

08 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price Live :Indraprastha Gas closed at ₹442.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 451.45 & 432.95 yesterday to end at 442.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

