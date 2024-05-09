Hello User
Indraprastha Gas Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indraprastha Gas stock price went up today, 09 May 2024, by 3.33 %. The stock closed at 437.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 451.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indraprastha Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indraprastha Gas Stock Price Today

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today : Indraprastha Gas saw an increase in its stock price on the last day of trading, with an open price of 430.5 and a close price of 437.2. The stock reached a high of 468.2 and a low of 429 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 31,622.54 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 515.55 and 375.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 592,069 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price Today : Indraprastha Gas volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4472 k

The trading volume yesterday was 220.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 592 k.

09 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price Live :Indraprastha Gas closed at ₹437.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 468.2 & 429 yesterday to end at 437.2. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

