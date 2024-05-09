Indraprastha Gas Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today : Indraprastha Gas saw an increase in its stock price on the last day of trading, with an open price of ₹430.5 and a close price of ₹437.2. The stock reached a high of ₹468.2 and a low of ₹429 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹31,622.54 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹515.55 and ₹375.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 592,069 shares.
The trading volume yesterday was 220.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 592 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹468.2 & ₹429 yesterday to end at ₹437.2. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.
