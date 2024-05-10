Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indraprastha Gas stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -2.59 %. The stock closed at 451.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 440.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indraprastha Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indraprastha Gas Stock Price Today

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today : Indraprastha Gas saw its open and close price at 451.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 467.5 and a low of 437.85. With a market capitalization of 30,803.54 crore, the 52-week high stood at 515.55 and the low at 375.8. The BSE volume recorded 198,202 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Indraprastha Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1458.93Support 1430.03
Resistance 2477.42Support 2419.62
Resistance 3487.83Support 3401.13
10 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 473.0, 7.49% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 604.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7878
    Buy8897
    Hold99910
    Sell3322
    Strong Sell4333
10 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price Today : Indraprastha Gas volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4364 k

The trading volume yesterday was 12.58% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 198 k.

10 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price Live :Indraprastha Gas closed at ₹451.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 467.5 & 437.85 yesterday to end at 451.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.