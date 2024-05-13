Indraprastha Gas share price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas Stock Dips in Trading Today

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indraprastha Gas opened at ₹445 and closed at ₹440.05. The high for the day was ₹456.7, while the low was ₹440.5. The market capitalization was ₹31,206.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹515.55 and the low was ₹375.8. The BSE volume for the day was 217,781 shares traded.
Indraprastha Gas share price is at ₹438.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹438.1 and ₹454.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹438.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 454.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indraprastha Gas share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Indraprastha Gas has decreased by -0.71% and is currently trading at ₹442.65. Over the past year, the price of Indraprastha Gas shares has dropped by -9.42% to ₹442.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 20.42% to reach 22027.95 within the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.02%
|3 Months
|-0.12%
|6 Months
|13.15%
|YTD
|6.61%
|1 Year
|-9.42%
Indraprastha Gas share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Indraprastha Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|454.5
|Support 1
|438.1
|Resistance 2
|463.85
|Support 2
|431.05
|Resistance 3
|470.9
|Support 3
|421.7
Indraprastha Gas share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹473.0, 6.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹604.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|8
|7
|8
|Buy
|9
|8
|9
|7
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|3
|3
|3
Indraprastha Gas share price Today : Indraprastha Gas volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4520 k
The trading volume yesterday was 3.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 217 k.
Indraprastha Gas share price Live :Indraprastha Gas closed at ₹440.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹456.7 & ₹440.5 yesterday to end at ₹440.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
