Indraprastha Gas share price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas Stock Dips in Trading Today

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indraprastha Gas opened at ₹445 and closed at ₹440.05. The high for the day was ₹456.7, while the low was ₹440.5. The market capitalization was ₹31,206.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹515.55 and the low was ₹375.8. The BSE volume for the day was 217,781 shares traded.
Indraprastha Gas share price is at ₹438.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹438.1 and ₹454.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹438.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 454.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Indraprastha Gas has decreased by -0.71% and is currently trading at ₹442.65. Over the past year, the price of Indraprastha Gas shares has dropped by -9.42% to ₹442.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 20.42% to reach 22027.95 within the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.02%
|3 Months
|-0.12%
|6 Months
|13.15%
|YTD
|6.61%
|1 Year
|-9.42%
The key support and resistance levels for Indraprastha Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|454.5
|Support 1
|438.1
|Resistance 2
|463.85
|Support 2
|431.05
|Resistance 3
|470.9
|Support 3
|421.7
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹473.0, 6.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹604.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|8
|7
|8
|Buy
|9
|8
|9
|7
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|3
|3
|3
The trading volume yesterday was 3.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 217 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹456.7 & ₹440.5 yesterday to end at ₹440.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
