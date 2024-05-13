Hello User
Indraprastha Gas share price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indraprastha Gas stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -1.69 %. The stock closed at 445.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 438.25 per share. Investors should monitor Indraprastha Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indraprastha Gas Stock Price Today

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indraprastha Gas opened at 445 and closed at 440.05. The high for the day was 456.7, while the low was 440.5. The market capitalization was 31,206.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 515.55 and the low was 375.8. The BSE volume for the day was 217,781 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:37 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price Today :Indraprastha Gas trading at ₹438.25, down -1.69% from yesterday's ₹445.8

Indraprastha Gas share price is at 438.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 438.1 and 454.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 438.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 454.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Indraprastha Gas has decreased by -0.71% and is currently trading at 442.65. Over the past year, the price of Indraprastha Gas shares has dropped by -9.42% to 442.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 20.42% to reach 22027.95 within the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.02%
3 Months-0.12%
6 Months13.15%
YTD6.61%
1 Year-9.42%
13 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Indraprastha Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1454.5Support 1438.1
Resistance 2463.85Support 2431.05
Resistance 3470.9Support 3421.7
13 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 473.0, 6.1% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 604.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6878
    Buy9897
    Hold99910
    Sell3322
    Strong Sell4333
13 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price Today : Indraprastha Gas volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4520 k

The trading volume yesterday was 3.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 217 k.

13 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price Live :Indraprastha Gas closed at ₹440.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 456.7 & 440.5 yesterday to end at 440.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

