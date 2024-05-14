Indraprastha Gas share price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas Stock Takes a Hit Today

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today : Indraprastha Gas opened at ₹450.55 and closed at ₹445.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹451.25, while the low was ₹432.45. The market capitalization stands at ₹30443.03 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹515.55 and ₹375.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 65731 shares.
Indraprastha Gas share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Indraprastha Gas touched a high of 434.6 & a low of 430.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|434.6
|Support 1
|430.4
|Resistance 2
|436.7
|Support 2
|428.3
|Resistance 3
|438.8
|Support 3
|426.2
Indraprastha Gas Live Updates
INDRAPRASTHA GAS
Indraprastha Gas share price live: Stock Peers
Today, the share price of Indraprastha Gas dropped by 0.82% to reach ₹431.15, while its peer companies are showing mixed trends. Among its peers, Gujarat State Petronet is experiencing a decline, whereas Adani Total Gas, Gujarat Gas Company, and Mahanagar Gas are all seeing an increase in their share prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.08% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Total Gas
|864.45
|3.1
|0.36
|1259.9
|521.95
|95073.08
|Gujarat Gas Company
|538.35
|1.7
|0.32
|620.6
|397.2
|37059.48
|Indraprastha Gas
|431.15
|-3.55
|-0.82
|501.35
|375.8
|30180.53
|Gujarat State Petronet
|289.7
|-0.35
|-0.12
|407.3
|254.75
|16345.2
|Mahanagar Gas
|1302.2
|17.0
|1.32
|1579.0
|971.4
|12862.84
Indraprastha Gas share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.41%; Futures open interest increased by 0.51%
A decrease in futures price along with an increase in open interest for Indraprastha Gas indicates the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Indraprastha Gas share price Today :Indraprastha Gas trading at ₹433.9, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹434.7
Indraprastha Gas share price is at ₹433.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹427.43 and ₹446.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹427.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 446.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indraprastha Gas share price live: Price Analysis
The stock price of Indraprastha Gas has dropped by 0.66% and is currently trading at ₹431.85. Over the past year, the share price of Indraprastha Gas has fallen by 11.29% to ₹431.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.86%
|3 Months
|-0.6%
|6 Months
|10.78%
|YTD
|3.91%
|1 Year
|-11.29%
Indraprastha Gas share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Indraprastha Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|446.28
|Support 1
|427.43
|Resistance 2
|458.02
|Support 2
|420.32
|Resistance 3
|465.13
|Support 3
|408.58
Indraprastha Gas share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹473.0, 8.76% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹604.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|8
|7
|7
|Buy
|9
|8
|9
|8
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|3
|3
|3
Indraprastha Gas share price Today : Indraprastha Gas volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4443 k
The trading volume yesterday was 54.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1971 k & BSE volume was 65 k.
Indraprastha Gas share price Live :Indraprastha Gas closed at ₹445.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹451.25 & ₹432.45 yesterday to end at ₹445.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
