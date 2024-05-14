Hello User
Indraprastha Gas share price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas Stock Takes a Hit Today

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 10:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indraprastha Gas stock price went down today, 14 May 2024, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 434.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 433.9 per share. Investors should monitor Indraprastha Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indraprastha Gas Stock Price Today

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today : Indraprastha Gas opened at 450.55 and closed at 445.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 451.25, while the low was 432.45. The market capitalization stands at 30443.03 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 515.55 and 375.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 65731 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:33 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Indraprastha Gas touched a high of 434.6 & a low of 430.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1434.6Support 1430.4
Resistance 2436.7Support 2428.3
Resistance 3438.8Support 3426.2
14 May 2024, 10:12 AM IST Indraprastha Gas Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:55 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of Indraprastha Gas dropped by 0.82% to reach 431.15, while its peer companies are showing mixed trends. Among its peers, Gujarat State Petronet is experiencing a decline, whereas Adani Total Gas, Gujarat Gas Company, and Mahanagar Gas are all seeing an increase in their share prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.08% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Total Gas864.453.10.361259.9521.9595073.08
Gujarat Gas Company538.351.70.32620.6397.237059.48
Indraprastha Gas431.15-3.55-0.82501.35375.830180.53
Gujarat State Petronet289.7-0.35-0.12407.3254.7516345.2
Mahanagar Gas1302.217.01.321579.0971.412862.84
14 May 2024, 09:43 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.41%; Futures open interest increased by 0.51%

A decrease in futures price along with an increase in open interest for Indraprastha Gas indicates the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

14 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price Today :Indraprastha Gas trading at ₹433.9, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹434.7

Indraprastha Gas share price is at 433.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 427.43 and 446.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 427.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 446.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price live: Price Analysis

The stock price of Indraprastha Gas has dropped by 0.66% and is currently trading at 431.85. Over the past year, the share price of Indraprastha Gas has fallen by 11.29% to 431.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.86%
3 Months-0.6%
6 Months10.78%
YTD3.91%
1 Year-11.29%
14 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Indraprastha Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1446.28Support 1427.43
Resistance 2458.02Support 2420.32
Resistance 3465.13Support 3408.58
14 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 473.0, 8.76% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 604.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6877
    Buy9898
    Hold99910
    Sell3322
    Strong Sell4333
14 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price Today : Indraprastha Gas volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4443 k

The trading volume yesterday was 54.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1971 k & BSE volume was 65 k.

14 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price Live :Indraprastha Gas closed at ₹445.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 451.25 & 432.45 yesterday to end at 445.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

