Tue Feb 18 2025 12:20:53
Indraprastha Gas share price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas Sees Decline in Today's Trading

2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2025, 12:23 PM IST
Livemint

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas stock price went down today, 18 Feb 2025, by -1.65 %. The stock closed at 190.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 187.65 per share. Investors should monitor Indraprastha Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indraprastha Gas opened at 189.85 and closed at 190.80, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 190.20 and a low of 187 during the day. With a market capitalization of 26,357.66 crore, the company remains below its 52-week high of 285.30 and above its 52-week low of 153.25. The BSE volume recorded was 46,253 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 12:23:15 PM IST

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days190.92
10 Days194.64
20 Days195.05
50 Days198.66
100 Days209.46
300 Days230.95
18 Feb 2025, 12:21:36 PM IST

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Live Updates: Indraprastha Gas Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indraprastha Gas share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Feb 2025, 12:10:09 PM IST

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Live Updates: Indraprastha Gas trading at ₹187.65, down -1.65% from yesterday's ₹190.80

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Live Updates: Indraprastha Gas share price is at 187.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 184.34 and 193.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 184.34 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 193.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Feb 2025, 11:50:47 AM IST

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 354.88% higher than yesterday

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Indraprastha Gas has surged by 354.88% compared to yesterday. The price stands at 187.55, reflecting a decrease of 1.70%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume can indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a price drop with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Feb 2025, 11:36:47 AM IST

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 190.37 and 187.17 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 187.17 and selling near hourly resistance 190.37 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1189.27Support 1186.67
Resistance 2190.88Support 2185.68
Resistance 3191.87Support 3184.07
18 Feb 2025, 11:20:10 AM IST

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Live Updates: Indraprastha Gas closed at ₹190.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 190.20 & 187 yesterday to end at 188.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

