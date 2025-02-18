Indraprastha Gas share price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas Sees Decline in Today's Trading

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indraprastha Gas opened at ₹189.85 and closed at ₹190.80, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹190.20 and a low of ₹187 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹26,357.66 crore, the company remains below its 52-week high of ₹285.30 and above its 52-week low of ₹153.25. The BSE volume recorded was 46,253 shares.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|190.92
|10 Days
|194.64
|20 Days
|195.05
|50 Days
|198.66
|100 Days
|209.46
|300 Days
|230.95
Indraprastha Gas Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indraprastha Gas share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Indraprastha Gas Share Price Live Updates: Indraprastha Gas share price is at ₹187.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹184.34 and ₹193.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹184.34 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 193.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indraprastha Gas Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Indraprastha Gas has surged by 354.88% compared to yesterday. The price stands at ₹187.55, reflecting a decrease of 1.70%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume can indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a price drop with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Indraprastha Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 190.37 and 187.17 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 187.17 and selling near hourly resistance 190.37 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|189.27
|Support 1
|186.67
|Resistance 2
|190.88
|Support 2
|185.68
|Resistance 3
|191.87
|Support 3
|184.07
Indraprastha Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹190.20 & ₹187 yesterday to end at ₹188.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend