Indus Towers share price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Indus Towers Share Price Today : Indus Towers opened at ₹220.05 and closed at ₹220.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹222 and a low of ₹214.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Indus Towers is ₹58,075.89 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹229.8 and ₹135.2, respectively. The BSE volume for Indus Towers was 309,931 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Indus Towers stock shows that the price is ₹215.5. There has been a percent change of -2.2, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.85, meaning that the stock has decreased by 4.85 rupees.
On the last day of trading for Indus Towers on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 309,931. The closing price for the stock was ₹220.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!