Indus Towers share price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indus Towers stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -2.2 %. The stock closed at 220.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 215.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indus Towers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indus Towers Stock Price Today

Indus Towers Share Price Today : Indus Towers opened at 220.05 and closed at 220.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 222 and a low of 214.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Indus Towers is 58,075.89 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 229.8 and 135.2, respectively. The BSE volume for Indus Towers was 309,931 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Indus Towers share price Today :Indus Towers trading at ₹215.5, down -2.2% from yesterday's ₹220.35

The current data for Indus Towers stock shows that the price is 215.5. There has been a percent change of -2.2, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.85, meaning that the stock has decreased by 4.85 rupees.

23 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indus Towers share price Live :Indus Towers closed at ₹220.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indus Towers on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 309,931. The closing price for the stock was 220.35.

