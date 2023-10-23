Hello User
Indus Towers share price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers' Stock Plummets in Trading Today

11 min read . 01:47 PM IST Trade
Indus Towers stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -2.01 %. The stock closed at 184 per share. The stock is currently trading at 180.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indus Towers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indus Towers opened at 184.15 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 184.85 and a low of 182.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Indus Towers is 49,404.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 205.9 and the 52-week low is 135.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 12,863 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:47 PM IST Indus Towers share price NSE Live :Indus Towers trading at ₹180.3, down -2.01% from yesterday's ₹184

The current data shows that the stock price of Indus Towers is 180.3. There has been a 2.01% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -3.7. This indicates a decline in the value of the stock.

23 Oct 2023, 01:30 PM IST Indus Towers share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days188.36
10 Days188.74
20 Days188.03
50 Days180.25
100 Days172.92
300 Days165.81
23 Oct 2023, 01:12 PM IST Indus Towers share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Indus Towers stock today was 178.85, while the high price was 184.85.

23 Oct 2023, 01:07 PM IST Indus Towers share price update :Indus Towers trading at ₹179.45, down -2.47% from yesterday's ₹184

The current stock price of Indus Towers is 179.45. There has been a percent change of -2.47, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.55, which means the stock has decreased by 4.55.

23 Oct 2023, 12:54 PM IST Indus Towers October futures opened at 184.15 as against previous close of 184.2

Indus Towers is currently trading at a spot price of 180.15. The bid price is 179.8, indicating the price at which buyers are willing to purchase the stock. On the other hand, the offer price is 179.95, representing the price at which sellers are willing to sell the stock. The offer quantity is 3400, while the bid quantity is 10200. The open interest stands at 62118000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:43 PM IST Indus Towers share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
DLF542.1-10.35-1.87576.55336.55134186.65
Macrotech Developers786.0-29.0-3.56829.0355.575737.21
Indus Towers180.4-3.6-1.96205.9135.248616.66
Godrej Properties1627.75-21.35-1.291768.81005.745254.94
L&T Technology Services4270.15-40.75-0.954859.753218.045063.82
23 Oct 2023, 12:28 PM IST Indus Towers share price Live :Indus Towers trading at ₹180.45, down -1.93% from yesterday's ₹184

The current stock price of Indus Towers is 180.45, which represents a percent change of -1.93. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.93% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -3.55, indicating a decrease of 3.55.

Click here for Indus Towers News

23 Oct 2023, 12:26 PM IST Indus Towers share price live: Today's Price range

Indus Towers stock reached a low of 179.55 and a high of 184.85 for the day.

23 Oct 2023, 12:21 PM IST Indus Towers share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy4443
Hold7789
Sell4444
Strong Sell2211
23 Oct 2023, 12:00 PM IST Indus Towers share price Today :Indus Towers trading at ₹180.35, down -1.98% from yesterday's ₹184

Indus Towers stock is currently priced at 180.35, representing a decrease of 1.98% in the stock's value. The net change in the stock price is -3.65.

23 Oct 2023, 11:30 AM IST Indus Towers October futures opened at 184.15 as against previous close of 184.2

Indus Towers is currently trading at a spot price of 180.5. The bid price stands at 180.15 with a bid quantity of 17,000 shares, while the offer price is 180.35 with an offer quantity of 3,400 shares. The stock has an open interest of 60,696,800 shares.

23 Oct 2023, 11:30 AM IST Indus Towers share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
DLF541.7-10.75-1.95576.55336.55134087.64
Macrotech Developers784.05-30.95-3.8829.0355.575549.31
Indus Towers180.5-3.5-1.9205.9135.248643.61
Godrej Properties1622.7-26.4-1.61768.81005.745114.54
L&T Technology Services4286.35-24.55-0.574859.753218.045234.78
23 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST Indus Towers share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Indus Towers stock is 180.35, while the high price is 184.85.

23 Oct 2023, 11:05 AM IST Indus Towers share price Today :Indus Towers trading at ₹181.4, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹184

The current price of Indus Towers stock is 181.4, which represents a percent change of -1.41. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.41% compared to its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is -2.6, indicating a decrease of 2.6.

23 Oct 2023, 10:31 AM IST Indus Towers share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
DLF543.8-8.65-1.57576.55336.55134607.45
Macrotech Developers782.0-33.0-4.05829.0355.575351.78
Indus Towers181.4-2.6-1.41205.9135.248886.16
Godrej Properties1637.8-11.3-0.691768.81005.745534.35
L&T Technology Services4288.8-22.1-0.514859.753218.045260.64
23 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST Indus Towers share price update :Indus Towers trading at ₹180.65, down -1.82% from yesterday's ₹184

The current stock price of Indus Towers is 180.65, with a percent change of -1.82. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.82%. The net change in the stock price is -3.35, which means that the stock price has decreased by 3.35.

23 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST Indus Towers share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Indus Towers stock today was 180.65, while the high price reached 184.85.

23 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST Indus Towers October futures opened at 184.15 as against previous close of 184.2

Indus Towers is currently trading at a spot price of 182.65. The bid price stands at 182.5 while the offer price is 182.65. The offer quantity is 3400 and the bid quantity is also 3400. The open interest for the stock is 60101800.

23 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Indus Towers share price Live :Indus Towers closed at ₹184 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indus Towers on the BSE, there were 12,863 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 184.

