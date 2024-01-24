Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Indus Towers Share Price Today : The Indus Towers opened at ₹215.15 and closed at ₹215.5, with a high of ₹225.35 and a low of ₹215.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹58,547.51 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹229.8 and ₹135.2, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 706,701 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jan 2024, 08:20 AM IST
