Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indus Towers stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 5.78 %. The stock closed at 217.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 229.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indus Towers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indus Towers Stock Price Today

Indus Towers Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indus Towers opened at 225.75 and closed at 217.25. The stock had a high of 236 and a low of 219. The market capitalization of Indus Towers is 61,929.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 229.8, while the 52-week low is 135.2. The BSE volume for Indus Towers was 2,358,351 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Indus Towers share price Live :Indus Towers closed at ₹217.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indus Towers on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 2,358,351. The closing price for the stock was 217.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.