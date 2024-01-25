Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

Indus Towers Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indus Towers opened at ₹225.75 and closed at ₹217.25. The stock had a high of ₹236 and a low of ₹219. The market capitalization of Indus Towers is ₹61,929.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹229.8, while the 52-week low is ₹135.2. The BSE volume for Indus Towers was 2,358,351 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST
Indus Towers share price Live :Indus Towers closed at ₹217.25 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Indus Towers on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 2,358,351. The closing price for the stock was ₹217.25.