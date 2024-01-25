Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

Indus Towers Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indus Towers opened at ₹225.75 and closed at ₹217.25. The stock had a high of ₹236 and a low of ₹219. The market capitalization of Indus Towers is ₹61,929.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹229.8, while the 52-week low is ₹135.2. The BSE volume for Indus Towers was 2,358,351 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.