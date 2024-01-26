Hello User
Indus Towers share price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers shares fall on market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indus Towers stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -1.91 %. The stock closed at 229.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 225.4 per share. Investors should monitor Indus Towers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indus Towers Stock Price Today

Indus Towers Share Price Today : Indus Towers opened at 232.4 and closed at 229.8 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 232.6 and a low of 221.25. The market capitalization of the company is 60,743.88 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 229.8 and 135.2, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,493,290 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Indus Towers share price Today :Indus Towers trading at ₹225.4, down -1.91% from yesterday's ₹229.8

The current data of Indus Towers stock shows that the stock price is 225.4. There has been a percent change of -1.91, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.4, which means the stock price has decreased by 4.4 points.

26 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Indus Towers share price Live :Indus Towers closed at ₹229.8 on last trading day

On the last day of Indus Towers trading on the BSE, a total of 3,493,290 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 229.8 per share.

