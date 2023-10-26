Indus Towers share price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers closed today at ₹170.1, down -2.38% from yesterday's ₹174.25

On the last day of trading, Indus Towers opened at ₹180.8 and closed at ₹177.8. The stock had a high of ₹180.95 and a low of ₹171.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹46,952.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹205.9 and the 52-week low is ₹135.2. The BSE volume for the day was 236,858 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Indus Towers share price update :Indus Towers closed today at ₹170.1, down -2.38% from yesterday's ₹174.25 The closing price of Indus Towers stock today was ₹170.1, which represents a decrease of 2.38% from the previous day's closing price of ₹174.25. The net change in the stock price was -4.15.

Indus Towers share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap DLF 523.55 -6.7 -1.26 576.55 336.55 129594.94 Macrotech Developers 724.35 -32.55 -4.3 829.0 355.5 69796.75 Indus Towers 170.1 -4.15 -2.38 205.9 135.2 45840.88 Godrej Properties 1578.15 -2.65 -0.17 1768.8 1005.7 43875.95 L&T Technology Services 4138.5 -71.55 -1.7 4859.75 3218.0 43674.49

Indus Towers share price live: Today's Price range Indus Towers stock reached a low of ₹169 and a high of ₹177 today.

Indus Towers October futures opened at 173.6 as against previous close of 174.1 Indus Towers is currently trading at a spot price of 170.4 with a bid price of 170.05 and an offer price of 170.3. The offer quantity is 6800 shares, matching the bid quantity. The open interest for Indus Towers stands at 18,353,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indus Towers Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Indus Towers Ltd stock is 135.15000 and the 52-week high price is 205.70000.

Indus Towers share price NSE Live :Indus Towers trading at ₹169.5, down -2.73% from yesterday's ₹174.25 The current data for Indus Towers stock shows that the stock price is ₹169.5, with a percent change of -2.73 and a net change of -4.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.73% and has decreased by ₹4.75.

Indus Towers share price Today :Indus Towers trading at ₹169.7, down -2.61% from yesterday's ₹174.25 The current data of Indus Towers stock shows that the stock price is ₹169.7, which represents a decrease of 2.61%. The net change in the stock price is -4.55.

Indus Towers share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap DLF 517.2 -13.05 -2.46 576.55 336.55 128023.12 Macrotech Developers 730.5 -26.4 -3.49 829.0 355.5 70389.35 Indus Towers 169.15 -5.1 -2.93 205.9 135.2 45584.86 Godrej Properties 1570.55 -10.25 -0.65 1768.8 1005.7 43664.66 L&T Technology Services 4154.2 -55.85 -1.33 4859.75 3218.0 43840.17

Indus Towers share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Indus Towers stock is ₹169.25 and the high price is ₹177.

Indus Towers October futures opened at 173.6 as against previous close of 174.1 Indus Towers is currently trading at a spot price of 170.05. The bid price is 169.6, while the offer price is 169.8. The offer quantity is 3400, and the bid quantity is also 3400. The stock has an open interest of 17,703,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indus Towers share price Today :Indus Towers trading at ₹170.8, down -1.98% from yesterday's ₹174.25 The current data for Indus Towers stock shows that the price is ₹170.8. There has been a percent change of -1.98, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.45, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹3.45.

Indus Towers share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 186.21 10 Days 188.63 20 Days 187.75 50 Days 180.38 100 Days 173.13 300 Days 165.47

Indus Towers share price update :Indus Towers trading at ₹169.95, down -2.47% from yesterday's ₹174.25 Based on the current data, the stock price of Indus Towers is ₹169.95. There has been a percent change of -2.47 and a net change of -4.3. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.47% and the actual decrease in price is ₹4.3.

Indus Towers share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Indus Towers stock today was ₹169.3, while the high price reached ₹177.

Indus Towers Live Updates INDUS TOWERS More Information

Indus Towers October futures opened at 173.6 as against previous close of 174.1 Indus Towers is currently trading at a spot price of 170. The bid price is 169.55 and the offer price is 169.65. The offer quantity is 6800 and the bid quantity is 3400. The open interest stands at 17,510,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indus Towers share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap DLF 517.9 -12.35 -2.33 576.55 336.55 128196.39 Macrotech Developers 733.6 -23.3 -3.08 829.0 355.5 70688.06 Indus Towers 169.9 -4.35 -2.5 205.9 135.2 45786.98 Godrej Properties 1560.1 -20.7 -1.31 1768.8 1005.7 43374.12 L&T Technology Services 4141.6 -68.45 -1.63 4859.75 3218.0 43707.2

Indus Towers share price update :Indus Towers trading at ₹170.25, down -2.3% from yesterday's ₹174.25 Indus Towers stock currently has a price of ₹170.25, which has experienced a decrease of 2.3% in percentage change. The net change in the stock's price is -4. Overall, the stock has seen a decline in its value.

Indus Towers share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 1 1 1 1 Buy 4 4 4 4 Hold 7 7 8 9 Sell 4 4 4 3 Strong Sell 2 2 1 1

Indus Towers share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Indus Towers reached a low of ₹169.3 and a high of ₹177 on the current day.

Indus Towers share price Live :Indus Towers trading at ₹170.6, down -2.09% from yesterday's ₹174.25 The current data of Indus Towers stock shows that the price is ₹170.6, indicating a decrease of 2.09% from the previous trading session. The net change is -3.65, suggesting a decline in the stock's value. Click here for Indus Towers News

Indus Towers share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap DLF 514.55 -15.7 -2.96 576.55 336.55 127367.16 Macrotech Developers 730.0 -26.9 -3.55 829.0 355.5 70341.18 Indus Towers 170.5 -3.75 -2.15 205.9 135.2 45948.67 Godrej Properties 1558.55 -22.25 -1.41 1768.8 1005.7 43331.03 L&T Technology Services 4131.05 -79.0 -1.88 4859.75 3218.0 43595.87

Indus Towers share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Indus Towers stock was ₹169.6, while the high price reached ₹177.

Indus Towers October futures opened at 173.6 as against previous close of 174.1 Indus Towers is currently trading at a spot price of 170.2. The bid price is 169.75, and the offer price is 169.95. The offer quantity is 10200, and the bid quantity is 6800. The open interest for Indus Towers stands at 16983000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indus Towers share price Live :Indus Towers trading at ₹170.55, down -2.12% from yesterday's ₹174.25 As of the current data, the stock price of Indus Towers is ₹170.55. There has been a percent change of -2.12, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.7, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹3.7. Click here for Indus Towers Dividend

Indus Towers share price update :Indus Towers trading at ₹171.7, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹174.25 The current data of Indus Towers stock shows that its price is ₹171.7. There has been a percent change of -1.46, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.55, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹2.55.

Indus Towers share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap DLF 520.05 -10.2 -1.92 576.55 336.55 128728.59 Macrotech Developers 716.55 -40.35 -5.33 829.0 355.5 69045.16 Indus Towers 171.65 -2.6 -1.49 205.9 135.2 46258.59 Godrej Properties 1570.0 -10.8 -0.68 1768.8 1005.7 43649.37 L&T Technology Services 4128.65 -81.4 -1.93 4859.75 3218.0 43570.54

Indus Towers October futures opened at 173.6 as against previous close of 174.1 Indus Towers is currently trading at a spot price of 171.7. The bid price is slightly lower at 171.3, while the offer price is at 171.55. The offer quantity stands at 10200, and the bid quantity is 6800. Open interest is recorded at 16884400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indus Towers share price live: Today's Price range Indus Towers stock reached a low of ₹171.3 and a high of ₹177 on the current day.

Indus Towers Live Updates INDUS TOWERS More Information

Indus Towers share price update :Indus Towers trading at ₹171.65, down -1.49% from yesterday's ₹174.25 The current stock price of Indus Towers is ₹171.65. There has been a percent change of -1.49, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.6, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹2.6.

Indus Towers share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -9.29% 3 Months 0.43% 6 Months 21.85% YTD -8.51% 1 Year -6.84%

Indus Towers share price Today :Indus Towers trading at ₹175.25, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹174.25 As of the current data, the stock price of Indus Towers is ₹175.25. There has been a percent change of 0.57, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 1 unit. This data implies that the stock of Indus Towers has experienced a small positive movement.

Indus Towers share price Live :Indus Towers closed at ₹177.8 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Indus Towers on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 236,858. The closing price of the shares was ₹177.8.