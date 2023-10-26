Hello User
Indus Towers share price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers closed today at 170.1, down -2.38% from yesterday's 174.25

19 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Indus Towers stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -2.38 %. The stock closed at 174.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170.1 per share. Investors should monitor Indus Towers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indus Towers

On the last day of trading, Indus Towers opened at 180.8 and closed at 177.8. The stock had a high of 180.95 and a low of 171.6. The market capitalization of the company is 46,952.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 205.9 and the 52-week low is 135.2. The BSE volume for the day was 236,858 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:37 PM IST Indus Towers share price update :Indus Towers closed today at ₹170.1, down -2.38% from yesterday's ₹174.25

The closing price of Indus Towers stock today was 170.1, which represents a decrease of 2.38% from the previous day's closing price of 174.25. The net change in the stock price was -4.15.

26 Oct 2023, 06:27 PM IST Indus Towers share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
DLF523.55-6.7-1.26576.55336.55129594.94
Macrotech Developers724.35-32.55-4.3829.0355.569796.75
Indus Towers170.1-4.15-2.38205.9135.245840.88
Godrej Properties1578.15-2.65-0.171768.81005.743875.95
L&T Technology Services4138.5-71.55-1.74859.753218.043674.49
26 Oct 2023, 05:38 PM IST Indus Towers share price live: Today's Price range

Indus Towers stock reached a low of 169 and a high of 177 today.

26 Oct 2023, 03:31 PM IST Indus Towers October futures opened at 173.6 as against previous close of 174.1

Indus Towers is currently trading at a spot price of 170.4 with a bid price of 170.05 and an offer price of 170.3. The offer quantity is 6800 shares, matching the bid quantity. The open interest for Indus Towers stands at 18,353,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 03:30 PM IST Indus Towers Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Indus Towers Ltd stock is 135.15000 and the 52-week high price is 205.70000.

26 Oct 2023, 03:06 PM IST Indus Towers share price NSE Live :Indus Towers trading at ₹169.5, down -2.73% from yesterday's ₹174.25

The current data for Indus Towers stock shows that the stock price is 169.5, with a percent change of -2.73 and a net change of -4.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.73% and has decreased by 4.75.

26 Oct 2023, 02:39 PM IST Indus Towers share price Today :Indus Towers trading at ₹169.7, down -2.61% from yesterday's ₹174.25

The current data of Indus Towers stock shows that the stock price is 169.7, which represents a decrease of 2.61%. The net change in the stock price is -4.55.

26 Oct 2023, 02:19 PM IST Indus Towers share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Indus Towers stock is 169.25 and the high price is 177.

26 Oct 2023, 02:15 PM IST Indus Towers October futures opened at 173.6 as against previous close of 174.1

Indus Towers is currently trading at a spot price of 170.05. The bid price is 169.6, while the offer price is 169.8. The offer quantity is 3400, and the bid quantity is also 3400. The stock has an open interest of 17,703,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST Indus Towers share price Today :Indus Towers trading at ₹170.8, down -1.98% from yesterday's ₹174.25

The current data for Indus Towers stock shows that the price is 170.8. There has been a percent change of -1.98, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.45, which means that the stock has decreased by 3.45.

26 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST Indus Towers share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days186.21
10 Days188.63
20 Days187.75
50 Days180.38
100 Days173.13
300 Days165.47
26 Oct 2023, 01:18 PM IST Indus Towers share price update :Indus Towers trading at ₹169.95, down -2.47% from yesterday's ₹174.25

Based on the current data, the stock price of Indus Towers is 169.95. There has been a percent change of -2.47 and a net change of -4.3. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.47% and the actual decrease in price is 4.3.

26 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST Indus Towers share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Indus Towers stock today was 169.3, while the high price reached 177.

26 Oct 2023, 12:50 PM IST Indus Towers Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:50 PM IST Indus Towers October futures opened at 173.6 as against previous close of 174.1

Indus Towers is currently trading at a spot price of 170. The bid price is 169.55 and the offer price is 169.65. The offer quantity is 6800 and the bid quantity is 3400. The open interest stands at 17,510,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM IST Indus Towers share price update :Indus Towers trading at ₹170.25, down -2.3% from yesterday's ₹174.25

Indus Towers stock currently has a price of 170.25, which has experienced a decrease of 2.3% in percentage change. The net change in the stock's price is -4. Overall, the stock has seen a decline in its value.

26 Oct 2023, 12:19 PM IST Indus Towers share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy4444
Hold7789
Sell4443
Strong Sell2211
26 Oct 2023, 12:13 PM IST Indus Towers share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Indus Towers reached a low of 169.3 and a high of 177 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 11:49 AM IST Indus Towers share price Live :Indus Towers trading at ₹170.6, down -2.09% from yesterday's ₹174.25

The current data of Indus Towers stock shows that the price is 170.6, indicating a decrease of 2.09% from the previous trading session. The net change is -3.65, suggesting a decline in the stock's value.

Click here for Indus Towers News

26 Oct 2023, 11:27 AM IST Indus Towers share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Indus Towers stock was 169.6, while the high price reached 177.

26 Oct 2023, 11:23 AM IST Indus Towers October futures opened at 173.6 as against previous close of 174.1

Indus Towers is currently trading at a spot price of 170.2. The bid price is 169.75, and the offer price is 169.95. The offer quantity is 10200, and the bid quantity is 6800. The open interest for Indus Towers stands at 16983000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 11:00 AM IST Indus Towers share price Live :Indus Towers trading at ₹170.55, down -2.12% from yesterday's ₹174.25

As of the current data, the stock price of Indus Towers is 170.55. There has been a percent change of -2.12, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.7, which means that the stock has decreased by 3.7.

Click here for Indus Towers Dividend

26 Oct 2023, 10:39 AM IST Indus Towers share price update :Indus Towers trading at ₹171.7, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹174.25

The current data of Indus Towers stock shows that its price is 171.7. There has been a percent change of -1.46, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.55, meaning the stock has decreased by 2.55.

26 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST Indus Towers October futures opened at 173.6 as against previous close of 174.1

Indus Towers is currently trading at a spot price of 171.7. The bid price is slightly lower at 171.3, while the offer price is at 171.55. The offer quantity stands at 10200, and the bid quantity is 6800. Open interest is recorded at 16884400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST Indus Towers share price live: Today's Price range

Indus Towers stock reached a low of 171.3 and a high of 177 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Indus Towers Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Indus Towers share price update :Indus Towers trading at ₹171.65, down -1.49% from yesterday's ₹174.25

The current stock price of Indus Towers is 171.65. There has been a percent change of -1.49, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.6, which means that the stock price has decreased by 2.6.

26 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Indus Towers share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.29%
3 Months0.43%
6 Months21.85%
YTD-8.51%
1 Year-6.84%
26 Oct 2023, 09:25 AM IST Indus Towers share price Today :Indus Towers trading at ₹175.25, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹174.25

As of the current data, the stock price of Indus Towers is 175.25. There has been a percent change of 0.57, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 1 unit. This data implies that the stock of Indus Towers has experienced a small positive movement.

26 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Indus Towers share price Live :Indus Towers closed at ₹177.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indus Towers on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 236,858. The closing price of the shares was 177.8.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.