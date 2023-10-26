Indus Towers share price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers closed today at 170.1, down -2.38% from yesterday's 174.25

On the last day of trading, Indus Towers opened at ₹180.8 and closed at ₹177.8. The stock had a high of ₹180.95 and a low of ₹171.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹46,952.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹205.9 and the 52-week low is ₹135.2. The BSE volume for the day was 236,858 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The closing price of Indus Towers stock today was ₹170.1, which represents a decrease of 2.38% from the previous day's closing price of ₹174.25. The net change in the stock price was -4.15.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|DLF
|523.55
|-6.7
|-1.26
|576.55
|336.55
|129594.94
|Macrotech Developers
|724.35
|-32.55
|-4.3
|829.0
|355.5
|69796.75
|Indus Towers
|170.1
|-4.15
|-2.38
|205.9
|135.2
|45840.88
|Godrej Properties
|1578.15
|-2.65
|-0.17
|1768.8
|1005.7
|43875.95
|L&T Technology Services
|4138.5
|-71.55
|-1.7
|4859.75
|3218.0
|43674.49
Indus Towers stock reached a low of ₹169 and a high of ₹177 today.
Indus Towers is currently trading at a spot price of 170.4 with a bid price of 170.05 and an offer price of 170.3. The offer quantity is 6800 shares, matching the bid quantity. The open interest for Indus Towers stands at 18,353,200.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The 52-week low price of Indus Towers Ltd stock is 135.15000 and the 52-week high price is 205.70000.
The current data for Indus Towers stock shows that the stock price is ₹169.5, with a percent change of -2.73 and a net change of -4.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.73% and has decreased by ₹4.75.
The current data of Indus Towers stock shows that the stock price is ₹169.7, which represents a decrease of 2.61%. The net change in the stock price is -4.55.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|DLF
|517.2
|-13.05
|-2.46
|576.55
|336.55
|128023.12
|Macrotech Developers
|730.5
|-26.4
|-3.49
|829.0
|355.5
|70389.35
|Indus Towers
|169.15
|-5.1
|-2.93
|205.9
|135.2
|45584.86
|Godrej Properties
|1570.55
|-10.25
|-0.65
|1768.8
|1005.7
|43664.66
|L&T Technology Services
|4154.2
|-55.85
|-1.33
|4859.75
|3218.0
|43840.17
The current day's low price for Indus Towers stock is ₹169.25 and the high price is ₹177.
Indus Towers is currently trading at a spot price of 170.05. The bid price is 169.6, while the offer price is 169.8. The offer quantity is 3400, and the bid quantity is also 3400. The stock has an open interest of 17,703,800.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Indus Towers stock shows that the price is ₹170.8. There has been a percent change of -1.98, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.45, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹3.45.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|186.21
|10 Days
|188.63
|20 Days
|187.75
|50 Days
|180.38
|100 Days
|173.13
|300 Days
|165.47
Based on the current data, the stock price of Indus Towers is ₹169.95. There has been a percent change of -2.47 and a net change of -4.3. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.47% and the actual decrease in price is ₹4.3.
The low price of Indus Towers stock today was ₹169.3, while the high price reached ₹177.
Indus Towers is currently trading at a spot price of 170. The bid price is 169.55 and the offer price is 169.65. The offer quantity is 6800 and the bid quantity is 3400. The open interest stands at 17,510,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|DLF
|517.9
|-12.35
|-2.33
|576.55
|336.55
|128196.39
|Macrotech Developers
|733.6
|-23.3
|-3.08
|829.0
|355.5
|70688.06
|Indus Towers
|169.9
|-4.35
|-2.5
|205.9
|135.2
|45786.98
|Godrej Properties
|1560.1
|-20.7
|-1.31
|1768.8
|1005.7
|43374.12
|L&T Technology Services
|4141.6
|-68.45
|-1.63
|4859.75
|3218.0
|43707.2
Indus Towers stock currently has a price of ₹170.25, which has experienced a decrease of 2.3% in percentage change. The net change in the stock's price is -4. Overall, the stock has seen a decline in its value.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|9
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
The stock of Indus Towers reached a low of ₹169.3 and a high of ₹177 on the current day.
The current data of Indus Towers stock shows that the price is ₹170.6, indicating a decrease of 2.09% from the previous trading session. The net change is -3.65, suggesting a decline in the stock's value.
Click here for Indus Towers News
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|DLF
|514.55
|-15.7
|-2.96
|576.55
|336.55
|127367.16
|Macrotech Developers
|730.0
|-26.9
|-3.55
|829.0
|355.5
|70341.18
|Indus Towers
|170.5
|-3.75
|-2.15
|205.9
|135.2
|45948.67
|Godrej Properties
|1558.55
|-22.25
|-1.41
|1768.8
|1005.7
|43331.03
|L&T Technology Services
|4131.05
|-79.0
|-1.88
|4859.75
|3218.0
|43595.87
Today, the low price of Indus Towers stock was ₹169.6, while the high price reached ₹177.
Indus Towers is currently trading at a spot price of 170.2. The bid price is 169.75, and the offer price is 169.95. The offer quantity is 10200, and the bid quantity is 6800. The open interest for Indus Towers stands at 16983000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
As of the current data, the stock price of Indus Towers is ₹170.55. There has been a percent change of -2.12, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.7, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹3.7.
Click here for Indus Towers Dividend
The current data of Indus Towers stock shows that its price is ₹171.7. There has been a percent change of -1.46, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.55, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹2.55.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|DLF
|520.05
|-10.2
|-1.92
|576.55
|336.55
|128728.59
|Macrotech Developers
|716.55
|-40.35
|-5.33
|829.0
|355.5
|69045.16
|Indus Towers
|171.65
|-2.6
|-1.49
|205.9
|135.2
|46258.59
|Godrej Properties
|1570.0
|-10.8
|-0.68
|1768.8
|1005.7
|43649.37
|L&T Technology Services
|4128.65
|-81.4
|-1.93
|4859.75
|3218.0
|43570.54
Indus Towers is currently trading at a spot price of 171.7. The bid price is slightly lower at 171.3, while the offer price is at 171.55. The offer quantity stands at 10200, and the bid quantity is 6800. Open interest is recorded at 16884400.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Indus Towers stock reached a low of ₹171.3 and a high of ₹177 on the current day.
The current stock price of Indus Towers is ₹171.65. There has been a percent change of -1.49, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.6, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹2.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.29%
|3 Months
|0.43%
|6 Months
|21.85%
|YTD
|-8.51%
|1 Year
|-6.84%
As of the current data, the stock price of Indus Towers is ₹175.25. There has been a percent change of 0.57, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 1 unit. This data implies that the stock of Indus Towers has experienced a small positive movement.
On the last day of trading for Indus Towers on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 236,858. The closing price of the shares was ₹177.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!