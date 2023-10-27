Indus Towers share price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers closed today at ₹169.05, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹170.1

Indus Towers opened at ₹174 and closed at ₹174.25 on the last day. The high and low for the day were ₹177 and ₹169 respectively. The market capitalization of Indus Towers is ₹45,834.41 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹205.9 and ₹135.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 301,481 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Indus Towers share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap DLF 536.0 12.45 2.38 576.55 336.55 132676.71 Macrotech Developers 731.8 7.45 1.03 829.0 355.5 70514.62 Indus Towers 169.05 -1.05 -0.62 205.9 135.2 45557.91 L&T Technology Services 4178.0 39.5 0.95 4859.75 3218.0 44091.34 Godrej Properties 1601.5 22.4 1.42 1768.8 1005.7 44525.13

Indus Towers share price live: Today's Price range The Indus Towers stock reached a low of ₹166.75 and a high of ₹173 for the day.

Indus Towers October futures opened at 173.65 as against previous close of 171.15 Indus Towers is currently trading at a spot price of 168.3. The bid price is 168.9, and the offer price is 168.95. There are 3400 shares available for purchase at the offer price and the same number of shares available for sale at the bid price. The open interest for Indus Towers is 74,286,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indus Towers share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 182.67 10 Days 187.31 20 Days 187.16 50 Days 180.47 100 Days 173.32 300 Days 165.40

Indus Towers share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 1 1 1 1 Buy 4 4 4 4 Hold 7 7 8 9 Sell 4 4 4 3 Strong Sell 2 2 1 1

Indus Towers share price update :Indus Towers trading at ₹170.1, down -2.38% from yesterday's ₹174.25 The current data for Indus Towers stock shows that the price is ₹170.1. There has been a percent change of -2.38, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -4.15, suggesting a decrease of ₹4.15 in the stock price.

Indus Towers share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -9.42% 3 Months 1.48% 6 Months 17.5% YTD -10.63% 1 Year -9.01%

Indus Towers share price Today :Indus Towers trading at ₹170.1, down -2.38% from yesterday's ₹174.25 The current data of Indus Towers stock shows that the stock price is ₹170.1, with a percent change of -2.38 and a net change of -4.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

Indus Towers share price Live :Indus Towers closed at ₹174.25 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Indus Towers on the BSE, a total of 301,481 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹174.25.