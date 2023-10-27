comScore
Indus Towers share price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers closed today at ₹169.05, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹170.1

16 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 06:47 PM IST
Livemint

Indus Towers stock price went down today, 27 Oct 2023, by -0.62 %. The stock closed at 170.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 169.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indus Towers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indus TowersPremium
Indus Towers

Indus Towers opened at 174 and closed at 174.25 on the last day. The high and low for the day were 177 and 169 respectively. The market capitalization of Indus Towers is 45,834.41 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 205.9 and 135.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 301,481 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:47:56 PM IST

Indus Towers share price Live :Indus Towers closed today at ₹169.05, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹170.1

The closing price of Indus Towers stock today is 169.05, which is a decrease of 0.62% from yesterday's closing price of 170.1. The net change is -1.05, indicating a slight decline in value.

27 Oct 2023, 06:27:32 PM IST

Indus Towers share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
DLF536.012.452.38576.55336.55132676.71
Macrotech Developers731.87.451.03829.0355.570514.62
Indus Towers169.05-1.05-0.62205.9135.245557.91
L&T Technology Services4178.039.50.954859.753218.044091.34
Godrej Properties1601.522.41.421768.81005.744525.13
27 Oct 2023, 05:31:28 PM IST

Indus Towers share price live: Today's Price range

The Indus Towers stock reached a low of 166.75 and a high of 173 for the day.

27 Oct 2023, 03:20:08 PM IST

Indus Towers October futures opened at 173.65 as against previous close of 171.15

Indus Towers is currently trading at a spot price of 168.3. The bid price is 168.9, and the offer price is 168.95. There are 3400 shares available for purchase at the offer price and the same number of shares available for sale at the bid price. The open interest for Indus Towers is 74,286,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 03:10:38 PM IST

Indus Towers share price Live :Indus Towers trading at ₹168.4, down -1% from yesterday's ₹170.1

The current data of Indus Towers stock shows that the price is 168.4 with a percent change of -1 and a net change of -1.7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1% and the net change is a decrease of 1.7. This suggests that the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.

Click here for Indus Towers Key Metrics

27 Oct 2023, 02:39:48 PM IST

Indus Towers share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
DLF536.613.052.49576.55336.55132825.23
Macrotech Developers746.0521.73.0829.0355.571887.72
Indus Towers168.55-1.55-0.91205.9135.245423.16
L&T Technology Services4178.8540.350.974859.753218.044100.31
Godrej Properties1608.8529.751.881768.81005.744729.48
27 Oct 2023, 02:35:08 PM IST

Indus Towers share price NSE Live :Indus Towers trading at ₹169, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹170.1

The current stock price of Indus Towers is 169. There has been a percent change of -0.65, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.1, meaning that the stock has decreased by 1.1.

27 Oct 2023, 02:27:05 PM IST

Indus Towers share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Indus Towers stock was 166.75 and the high price was 173.

27 Oct 2023, 02:20:22 PM IST

Indus Towers October futures opened at 173.65 as against previous close of 171.15

Indus Towers is currently trading at a spot price of 167.75. The bid price stands at 168.25, with a bid quantity of 6800. The offer price is 168.4, with an offer quantity of 3400. The open interest for Indus Towers is 74,446,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 01:54:39 PM IST

Indus Towers share price update :Indus Towers trading at ₹167.95, down -1.26% from yesterday's ₹170.1

The current data for Indus Towers stock shows that the stock price is 167.95, with a percent change of -1.26% and a net change of -2.15. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.26% and has decreased by 2.15.

27 Oct 2023, 01:36:16 PM IST

Indus Towers share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days182.67
10 Days187.31
20 Days187.16
50 Days180.47
100 Days173.32
300 Days165.40
27 Oct 2023, 01:25:10 PM IST

Indus Towers share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Indus Towers reached a low of 166.75 and a high of 173.

27 Oct 2023, 01:14:44 PM IST

Indus Towers share price Live :Indus Towers trading at ₹166.75, down -1.97% from yesterday's ₹170.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Indus Towers is 166.75, with a percent change of -1.97% and a net change of -3.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

Click here for Indus Towers AGM

27 Oct 2023, 01:02:45 PM IST

Indus Towers October futures opened at 173.65 as against previous close of 171.15

Indus Towers, a leading player in the Indian telecom infrastructure industry, has a spot price of 167.7. The bid price stands at 168.2, while the offer price is slightly higher at 168.4. The offer quantity is 13600, whereas the bid quantity is 3400. With an open interest of 74208400, Indus Towers is poised for potential growth in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 12:52:43 PM IST

Indus Towers Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:38:13 PM IST

Indus Towers share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
DLF532.48.851.69576.55336.55131785.6
Macrotech Developers743.2518.92.61829.0355.571617.92
Indus Towers167.95-2.15-1.26205.9135.245261.47
L&T Technology Services4171.232.70.794859.753218.044019.58
Godrej Properties1602.7523.651.51768.81005.744559.89
27 Oct 2023, 12:35:29 PM IST

Indus Towers share price Today :Indus Towers trading at ₹167.4, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹170.1

The current stock price of Indus Towers is 167.4, showing a percent change of -1.59. This indicates a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -2.7, indicating a decline of 2.7.

27 Oct 2023, 12:18:54 PM IST

Indus Towers share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Indus Towers stock today is 167.5 and the high price is 173.

27 Oct 2023, 12:01:06 PM IST

Indus Towers share price update :Indus Towers trading at ₹168.2, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹170.1

The current data of Indus Towers stock shows that the price is 168.2. There has been a percent change of -1.12, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.9, indicating a decrease of 1.9 in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 11:54:36 AM IST

Indus Towers share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy4444
Hold7789
Sell4443
Strong Sell2211
27 Oct 2023, 11:38:10 AM IST

Indus Towers share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
DLF533.059.51.81576.55336.55131946.49
Macrotech Developers746.822.453.1829.0355.571959.99
Indus Towers168.8-1.3-0.76205.9135.245490.54
L&T Technology Services4168.329.80.724859.753218.043988.97
Godrej Properties1610.030.91.961768.81005.744761.45
27 Oct 2023, 11:17:07 AM IST

Indus Towers share price live: Today's Price range

Indus Towers stock reached a low of 168.05 and a high of 173 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 11:15:02 AM IST

Indus Towers share price update :Indus Towers trading at ₹169.35, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹170.1

Indus Towers stock is currently priced at 169.35, with a percent change of -0.44 and a net change of -0.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 10:34:55 AM IST

Indus Towers share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
DLF532.28.651.65576.55336.55131736.09
Macrotech Developers750.025.653.54829.0355.572268.33
Indus Towers168.75-1.35-0.79205.9135.245477.06
L&T Technology Services4154.0515.550.384859.753218.043838.59
Godrej Properties1611.632.52.061768.81005.744805.94
27 Oct 2023, 10:32:48 AM IST

Indus Towers share price Today :Indus Towers trading at ₹169.2, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹170.1

The current stock price of Indus Towers is 169.2, with a percent change of -0.53 and a net change of -0.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 10:13:17 AM IST

Indus Towers share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Indus Towers reached a low of 169.9 and a high of 173 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 09:53:49 AM IST

Indus Towers share price update :Indus Towers trading at ₹170.1, down -2.38% from yesterday's ₹174.25

The current data for Indus Towers stock shows that the price is 170.1. There has been a percent change of -2.38, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -4.15, suggesting a decrease of 4.15 in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 09:52:12 AM IST

Indus Towers Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:42:38 AM IST

Indus Towers share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.42%
3 Months1.48%
6 Months17.5%
YTD-10.63%
1 Year-9.01%
27 Oct 2023, 09:22:25 AM IST

Indus Towers share price Today :Indus Towers trading at ₹170.1, down -2.38% from yesterday's ₹174.25

The current data of Indus Towers stock shows that the stock price is 170.1, with a percent change of -2.38 and a net change of -4.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

27 Oct 2023, 08:00:28 AM IST

Indus Towers share price Live :Indus Towers closed at ₹174.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indus Towers on the BSE, a total of 301,481 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 174.25.

