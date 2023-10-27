Indus Towers share price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers closed today at 169.05, down -0.62% from yesterday's 170.1

Indus Towers opened at ₹174 and closed at ₹174.25 on the last day. The high and low for the day were ₹177 and ₹169 respectively. The market capitalization of Indus Towers is ₹45,834.41 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹205.9 and ₹135.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 301,481 shares.
The closing price of Indus Towers stock today is ₹169.05, which is a decrease of 0.62% from yesterday's closing price of ₹170.1. The net change is -1.05, indicating a slight decline in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|DLF
|536.0
|12.45
|2.38
|576.55
|336.55
|132676.71
|Macrotech Developers
|731.8
|7.45
|1.03
|829.0
|355.5
|70514.62
|Indus Towers
|169.05
|-1.05
|-0.62
|205.9
|135.2
|45557.91
|L&T Technology Services
|4178.0
|39.5
|0.95
|4859.75
|3218.0
|44091.34
|Godrej Properties
|1601.5
|22.4
|1.42
|1768.8
|1005.7
|44525.13
The Indus Towers stock reached a low of ₹166.75 and a high of ₹173 for the day.
Indus Towers is currently trading at a spot price of 168.3. The bid price is 168.9, and the offer price is 168.95. There are 3400 shares available for purchase at the offer price and the same number of shares available for sale at the bid price. The open interest for Indus Towers is 74,286,600.
The current data of Indus Towers stock shows that the price is ₹168.4 with a percent change of -1 and a net change of -1.7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1% and the net change is a decrease of 1.7. This suggests that the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.
The current stock price of Indus Towers is ₹169. There has been a percent change of -0.65, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.1, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹1.1.
Today, the low price of Indus Towers stock was ₹166.75 and the high price was ₹173.
Indus Towers is currently trading at a spot price of 167.75. The bid price stands at 168.25, with a bid quantity of 6800. The offer price is 168.4, with an offer quantity of 3400. The open interest for Indus Towers is 74,446,400.
The current data for Indus Towers stock shows that the stock price is ₹167.95, with a percent change of -1.26% and a net change of -2.15. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.26% and has decreased by ₹2.15.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|182.67
|10 Days
|187.31
|20 Days
|187.16
|50 Days
|180.47
|100 Days
|173.32
|300 Days
|165.40
The stock price of Indus Towers reached a low of ₹166.75 and a high of ₹173.
The current data shows that the stock price of Indus Towers is ₹166.75, with a percent change of -1.97% and a net change of -3.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
Indus Towers, a leading player in the Indian telecom infrastructure industry, has a spot price of 167.7. The bid price stands at 168.2, while the offer price is slightly higher at 168.4. The offer quantity is 13600, whereas the bid quantity is 3400. With an open interest of 74208400, Indus Towers is poised for potential growth in the market.
The current stock price of Indus Towers is ₹167.4, showing a percent change of -1.59. This indicates a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -2.7, indicating a decline of ₹2.7.
The low price of Indus Towers stock today is ₹167.5 and the high price is ₹173.
The current data of Indus Towers stock shows that the price is ₹168.2. There has been a percent change of -1.12, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.9, indicating a decrease of ₹1.9 in the stock price.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|9
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
Indus Towers stock reached a low of ₹168.05 and a high of ₹173 on the current day.
Indus Towers stock is currently priced at ₹169.35, with a percent change of -0.44 and a net change of -0.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
The current stock price of Indus Towers is ₹169.2, with a percent change of -0.53 and a net change of -0.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
The stock price of Indus Towers reached a low of ₹169.9 and a high of ₹173 on the current day.
The current data for Indus Towers stock shows that the price is ₹170.1. There has been a percent change of -2.38, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -4.15, suggesting a decrease of ₹4.15 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.42%
|3 Months
|1.48%
|6 Months
|17.5%
|YTD
|-10.63%
|1 Year
|-9.01%
The current data of Indus Towers stock shows that the stock price is ₹170.1, with a percent change of -2.38 and a net change of -4.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
On the last day of trading for Indus Towers on the BSE, a total of 301,481 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹174.25.
