Indus Towers share price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers' Stock Surges: Trading in the Green Today

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 11:26 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indus Towers stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 225.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 226.6 per share. Investors should monitor Indus Towers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indus Towers Stock Price Today

Indus Towers Share Price Today : On the last day, Indus Towers opened at 232.4 and closed at 229.8. The high for the day was 232.6 while the low was 221.25. The market capitalization of Indus Towers is 60,743.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 236 and the 52-week low is 135.2. The BSE volume for the day was 3,493,290 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:26 AM IST Indus Towers January futures opened at 228.95 as against previous close of 227.4

Indus Towers, a telecommunications company, currently has a spot price of 227.2. The bid price is 228.7, and the offer price is 228.9. The offer quantity is 6800, while the bid quantity is 3400. The open interest for Indus Towers is 92133200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 11:21 AM IST Indus Towers share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Indus Towers stock today was 226.25, while the high price reached 230.25.

29 Jan 2024, 11:19 AM IST Indus Towers share price NSE Live :Indus Towers trading at ₹226.6, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹225.4

The current stock price of Indus Towers is 226.6, with a net change of 1.2 and a percent change of 0.53. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.2 points, or 0.53% from its previous value.

29 Jan 2024, 10:49 AM IST Indus Towers share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Godrej Properties2405.1578.63.382356.851005.766868.33
Rail Vikas Nigam296.65-5.45-1.8345.656.1561852.12
Indus Towers227.652.251.0236.0135.261350.24
L&T Technology Services5378.7-5.3-0.15567.853223.856762.59
Oberoi Realty1293.55-10.3-0.791586.15790.0547033.77
29 Jan 2024, 10:27 AM IST Indus Towers share price update :Indus Towers trading at ₹229.05, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹225.4

The current price of Indus Towers stock is 229.05. There has been a 1.62% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.65.

Indus Towers, currently trading at a spot price of 227.9, has a bid price of 229.35 and an offer price of 229.55. The offer quantity stands at 3400, while the bid quantity is 6800. The stock has an open interest of 91939400.

29 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Indus Towers Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Indus Towers share price Today :Indus Towers trading at ₹228.45, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹225.4

The current stock price of Indus Towers is 228.45, with a percent change of 1.35 and a net change of 3.05. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in value. However, without more information about the stock's performance over time, it is difficult to draw any further conclusions about its overall trend.

29 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Indus Towers share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.4%
3 Months18.31%
6 Months28.1%
YTD13.26%
1 Year42.78%
29 Jan 2024, 09:25 AM IST Indus Towers share price update :Indus Towers trading at ₹227.85, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹225.4

The stock price of Indus Towers is currently at 227.85. It has experienced a 1.09% increase in percentage change, resulting in a net change of 2.45.

29 Jan 2024, 08:27 AM IST Indus Towers share price NSE Live :Indus Towers closed at ₹229.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indus Towers on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,493,290. The closing price for the stock was 229.8.

