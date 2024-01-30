Hello User
Indus Towers share price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indus Towers stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 2.95 %. The stock closed at 225.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 232.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indus Towers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indus Towers Stock Price Today

Indus Towers Share Price Today : On the last day, Indus Towers opened at a price of 227 and closed at 225.4. The stock's high for the day was 233.85, while the low was 226.25. The company's market capitalization is 62,536.01 crore. The 52-week high for Indus Towers is 236, and the 52-week low is 135.2. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 385,638.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST Indus Towers January futures opened at 234.5 as against previous close of 233.45

Indus Towers is currently trading at a spot price of 232.25. The bid price is slightly higher at 232.75, while the offer price is 232.85. The stock has an offer quantity of 3400 and a bid quantity of 3400. The open interest for Indus Towers stands at 91500800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Indus Towers Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Indus Towers share price update :Indus Towers trading at ₹232.05, up 2.95% from yesterday's ₹225.4

The current data of Indus Towers stock shows that the price is 232.05. There has been a 2.95% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.65.

30 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Indus Towers share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.4%
3 Months21.86%
6 Months35.03%
YTD16.68%
1 Year69.53%
30 Jan 2024, 09:25 AM IST Indus Towers share price Today :Indus Towers trading at ₹232.05, up 2.95% from yesterday's ₹225.4

The current stock price of Indus Towers is 232.05. It has shown a percent change of 2.95, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change in the stock price is 6.65, which means the stock has gained 6.65 points. Overall, the stock of Indus Towers has performed well and experienced a positive movement in the recent period.

30 Jan 2024, 08:25 AM IST Indus Towers share price Live :Indus Towers closed at ₹225.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Indus Towers was 385,638 shares. The closing price for the stock was 225.4.

