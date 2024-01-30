Indus Towers share price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers Surges in Trading Today

Indus Towers Share Price Today : On the last day, Indus Towers opened at a price of ₹227 and closed at ₹225.4. The stock's high for the day was ₹233.85, while the low was ₹226.25. The company's market capitalization is ₹62,536.01 crore. The 52-week high for Indus Towers is ₹236, and the 52-week low is ₹135.2. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 385,638.
Indus Towers is currently trading at a spot price of 232.25. The bid price is slightly higher at 232.75, while the offer price is 232.85. The stock has an offer quantity of 3400 and a bid quantity of 3400. The open interest for Indus Towers stands at 91500800.
The current data of Indus Towers stock shows that the price is ₹232.05. There has been a 2.95% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.4%
|3 Months
|21.86%
|6 Months
|35.03%
|YTD
|16.68%
|1 Year
|69.53%
The current stock price of Indus Towers is ₹232.05. It has shown a percent change of 2.95, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change in the stock price is 6.65, which means the stock has gained 6.65 points. Overall, the stock of Indus Towers has performed well and experienced a positive movement in the recent period.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Indus Towers was 385,638 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹225.4.
