Indus Towers share price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers Sees Positive Trading Day

On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at ₹172.75 and closed at ₹170.1. The stock reached a high of ₹173 and a low of ₹166.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹45,557.91 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹205.9 and ₹135.2 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 323,140 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-11.05%
|3 Months
|0.51%
|6 Months
|8.77%
|YTD
|-11.47%
|1 Year
|-11.7%
The current data for Indus Towers stock shows that the stock price is ₹168.75. There has been a 0.12 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.2.
The current stock price of Indus Towers is ₹167.6, with a percent change of -0.56 and a net change of -0.95. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.56% and by ₹0.95.
On the last day, Indus Towers had a trading volume of 323,140 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹170.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!