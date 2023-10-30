Hello User
Indus Towers share price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indus Towers stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 168.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 168.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indus Towers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indus Towers

On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at 172.75 and closed at 170.1. The stock reached a high of 173 and a low of 166.75. The market capitalization of the company is 45,557.91 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 205.9 and 135.2 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 323,140 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Indus Towers share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-11.05%
3 Months0.51%
6 Months8.77%
YTD-11.47%
1 Year-11.7%
30 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Indus Towers share price NSE Live :Indus Towers trading at ₹168.75, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹168.55

The current data for Indus Towers stock shows that the stock price is 168.75. There has been a 0.12 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.2.

30 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST Indus Towers share price Today :Indus Towers trading at ₹167.6, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹168.55

The current stock price of Indus Towers is 167.6, with a percent change of -0.56 and a net change of -0.95. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.56% and by 0.95.

30 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Indus Towers share price Live :Indus Towers closed at ₹170.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Indus Towers had a trading volume of 323,140 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 170.1.

