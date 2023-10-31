Indus Towers share price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers sees uptick in trading today

Hello User
Indus Towers sees uptick in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:20 AM IST
Livemint

Indus Towers stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 170 per share. The stock is currently trading at 171 per share. Investors should monitor Indus Towers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indus Towers

Indus Towers' stock opened at 169.95 and closed at 168.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 173.85 and a low of 167 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 45,854.35 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 205.9 and 135.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 600,607 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:20 AM IST Indus Towers share price Today :Indus Towers trading at ₹171, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹170

Indus Towers stock is currently priced at 171, with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

31 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Indus Towers share price Live :Indus Towers closed at ₹168.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indus Towers on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 600,607. The closing price for the stock was 168.55.

