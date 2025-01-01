Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at ₹342 and closed slightly lower at ₹340.15. The stock reached a high of ₹343.7 and a low of ₹335.15, indicating some volatility during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹90,162.98 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹460.7 and a low of ₹195.05. The BSE volume recorded was 203,583 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹385.0, 12.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹575.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 203 k.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹343.7 & ₹335.15 yesterday to end at ₹341.7. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.