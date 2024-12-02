Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at ₹347.55 and closed slightly higher at ₹347.85. The stock reached a high of ₹353.60 and a low of ₹345.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹92,154.59 crore, Indus Towers has seen a 52-week high of ₹460.70 and a low of ₹176.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 136,696 shares for the day.
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indus Towers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|353.7
|Support 1
|345.5
|Resistance 2
|357.8
|Support 2
|341.4
|Resistance 3
|361.9
|Support 3
|337.3
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹385.0, 10.2% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹575.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|7
|5
|5
|Hold
|6
|5
|6
|6
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 136 k.
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹353.6 & ₹345.75 yesterday to end at ₹349.35. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend