Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers stock price went up today, 02 Dec 2024, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 347.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 349.35 per share. Investors should monitor Indus Towers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at 347.55 and closed slightly higher at 347.85. The stock reached a high of 353.60 and a low of 345.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of 92,154.59 crore, Indus Towers has seen a 52-week high of 460.70 and a low of 176.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 136,696 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indus Towers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1353.7Support 1345.5
Resistance 2357.8Support 2341.4
Resistance 3361.9Support 3337.3
02 Dec 2024, 08:36 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 385.0, 10.2% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 575.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6755
    Hold6566
    Sell1221
    Strong Sell4444
02 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: Indus Towers volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8088 k

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 136 k.

02 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: Indus Towers closed at ₹347.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 353.6 & 345.75 yesterday to end at 349.35. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

