Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST
Livemint

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2025, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 341.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 343.35 per share. Investors should monitor Indus Towers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at 340.95 and closed at 341.70, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 345.45 and a low of 338.60 during the day. With a market capitalization of 90,730.13 crore, the stock's 52-week range is between a high of 460.70 and a low of 195.05. A total of 91,126 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indus Towers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1346.93Support 1339.78
Resistance 2349.87Support 2335.57
Resistance 3354.08Support 3332.63
02 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 385.0, 12.13% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 575.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6666
    Hold6664
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell4444
02 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10983 k

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 78.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 91 k.

02 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers closed at ₹341.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 345.45 & 338.6 yesterday to end at 343.35. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

