Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at ₹340.95 and closed at ₹341.70, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹345.45 and a low of ₹338.60 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹90,730.13 crore, the stock's 52-week range is between a high of ₹460.70 and a low of ₹195.05. A total of 91,126 shares were traded on the BSE.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indus Towers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|346.93
|Support 1
|339.78
|Resistance 2
|349.87
|Support 2
|335.57
|Resistance 3
|354.08
|Support 3
|332.63
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹385.0, 12.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹575.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 78.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 91 k.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹345.45 & ₹338.6 yesterday to end at ₹343.35. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.