Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at ₹348.05 and closed at ₹349.35, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹350 and a low of ₹345.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹91,442.36 crore, the company's shares traded at a volume of 104,733 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹460.7, while the 52-week low is ₹176.45.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indus Towers has increased by 1.02%, currently trading at ₹350.30. Over the past year, the price of Indus Towers shares has surged by 84.73%, reaching ₹350.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 17.35%, reaching 24276.05 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.76%
|3 Months
|-18.75%
|6 Months
|-4.77%
|YTD
|74.15%
|1 Year
|84.73%
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indus Towers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|349.6
|Support 1
|344.9
|Resistance 2
|352.3
|Support 2
|342.9
|Resistance 3
|354.3
|Support 3
|340.2
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹385.0, 11.03% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹575.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|7
|5
|5
|Hold
|6
|5
|6
|6
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 104 k.
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹350 & ₹345.65 yesterday to end at ₹346.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.