Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers stock price went down today, 03 Dec 2024, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 349.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 346.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indus Towers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at 348.05 and closed at 349.35, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 350 and a low of 345.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of 91,442.36 crore, the company's shares traded at a volume of 104,733 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 460.7, while the 52-week low is 176.45.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 09:16 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indus Towers has increased by 1.02%, currently trading at 350.30. Over the past year, the price of Indus Towers shares has surged by 84.73%, reaching 350.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 17.35%, reaching 24276.05 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.76%
3 Months-18.75%
6 Months-4.77%
YTD74.15%
1 Year84.73%
03 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indus Towers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1349.6Support 1344.9
Resistance 2352.3Support 2342.9
Resistance 3354.3Support 3340.2
03 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 385.0, 11.03% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 575.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6755
    Hold6566
    Sell1221
    Strong Sell4444
03 Dec 2024, 08:21 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: Indus Towers volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7894 k

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 104 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: Indus Towers closed at ₹349.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 350 & 345.65 yesterday to end at 346.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

