Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 343.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 346.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indus Towers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at 344.5 and closed slightly lower at 343.8. The stock reached a high of 347.25 and a low of 341.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of 91,376.41 crore, the stock's performance reflected a trading volume of 62,112 shares on the BSE. The stock's 52-week range highlights a significant fluctuation, with a high of 460.7 and a low of 195.05.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers closed at ₹343.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 347.25 & 341.5 yesterday to end at 346.7. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.