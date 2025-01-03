Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at ₹344.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹343.8. The stock reached a high of ₹347.25 and a low of ₹341.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹91,376.41 crore, the stock's performance reflected a trading volume of 62,112 shares on the BSE. The stock's 52-week range highlights a significant fluctuation, with a high of ₹460.7 and a low of ₹195.05.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹347.25 & ₹341.5 yesterday to end at ₹346.7. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.