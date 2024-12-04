Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at ₹349.95 and closed at ₹346.75, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹356.95 and a low of ₹347.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹91,442.36 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹460.70 and above its 52-week low of ₹176.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 178,366 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 178 k.
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹356.95 & ₹347.7 yesterday to end at ₹353.6. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend