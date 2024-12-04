Hello User
Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 1.98 %. The stock closed at 346.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 353.6 per share. Investors should monitor Indus Towers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at 349.95 and closed at 346.75, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 356.95 and a low of 347.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of 91,442.36 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 460.70 and above its 52-week low of 176.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 178,366 shares.

04 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: Indus Towers volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7802 k

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 178 k.

04 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: Indus Towers closed at ₹346.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 356.95 & 347.7 yesterday to end at 353.6. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

