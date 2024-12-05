Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at ₹354.85 and closed at ₹353.6, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹361.35 and a low of ₹348.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹93,354.83 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹460.7 and above its low of ₹176.45. A total of 142,486 shares were traded on the BSE.
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indus Towers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|362.68
|Support 1
|350.03
|Resistance 2
|368.17
|Support 2
|342.87
|Resistance 3
|375.33
|Support 3
|337.38
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹385.0, 7.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹575.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|7
|5
|5
|Hold
|5
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.55% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 142 k.
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹361.35 & ₹348.5 yesterday to end at ₹358.75. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend