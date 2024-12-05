Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers stock price went up today, 05 Dec 2024, by 1.46 %. The stock closed at 353.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 358.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indus Towers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at 354.85 and closed at 353.6, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 361.35 and a low of 348.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of 93,354.83 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 460.7 and above its low of 176.45. A total of 142,486 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indus Towers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1362.68Support 1350.03
Resistance 2368.17Support 2342.87
Resistance 3375.33Support 3337.38
05 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 385.0, 7.32% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 575.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6755
    Hold5665
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell4444
05 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: Indus Towers volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7548 k

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.55% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 142 k.

05 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: Indus Towers closed at ₹353.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 361.35 & 348.5 yesterday to end at 358.75. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.