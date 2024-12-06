Explore
Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2024, 09:18 AM IST
Livemint

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2024, by 1.32 %. The stock closed at 358.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 363.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indus Towers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at 375 and closed at 358.75, marking a decrease of 16.25. The stock reached a high of 376 and a low of 360.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 94,225.33 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 460.7 and a low of 176.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,193,617 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:18:31 AM IST

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: Indus Towers' share price has increased by 1.80%, currently trading at 370.05. Over the past year, the stock has surged by 95.77% to reach 370.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.39%
3 Months-17.52%
6 Months7.13%
YTD82.64%
1 Year95.77%
06 Dec 2024, 08:47:08 AM IST

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indus Towers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1372.23Support 1357.23
Resistance 2381.12Support 2351.12
Resistance 3387.23Support 3342.23
06 Dec 2024, 08:32:11 AM IST

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 385.0, 5.91% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 575.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6655
    Hold6665
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell4444
06 Dec 2024, 08:19:43 AM IST

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: Indus Towers volume yesterday was 51 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9926 k

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 414.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 48 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

06 Dec 2024, 08:01:51 AM IST

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: Indus Towers closed at ₹358.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 376 & 360.05 yesterday to end at 363.5. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

