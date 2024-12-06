Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at ₹375 and closed at ₹358.75, marking a decrease of ₹16.25. The stock reached a high of ₹376 and a low of ₹360.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹94,225.33 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹460.7 and a low of ₹176.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,193,617 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: Indus Towers' share price has increased by 1.80%, currently trading at ₹370.05. Over the past year, the stock has surged by 95.77% to reach ₹370.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.39%
|3 Months
|-17.52%
|6 Months
|7.13%
|YTD
|82.64%
|1 Year
|95.77%
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indus Towers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|372.23
|Support 1
|357.23
|Resistance 2
|381.12
|Support 2
|351.12
|Resistance 3
|387.23
|Support 3
|342.23
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹385.0, 5.91% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹575.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 414.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 48 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹376 & ₹360.05 yesterday to end at ₹363.5. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.