Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at ₹345 and closed at ₹346.7, reflecting a slight gain. The stock reached a high of ₹352.3 and a low of ₹342.6 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹91,376.41 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹460.7 and a low of ₹195.05. BSE trading volume for the day was 136,519 shares, indicating moderate activity.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 136 k.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹352.3 & ₹342.6 yesterday to end at ₹343.3. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.