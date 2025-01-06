Hello User
Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers stock price went down today, 06 Jan 2025, by -0.98 %. The stock closed at 346.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 343.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indus Towers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at 345 and closed at 346.7, reflecting a slight gain. The stock reached a high of 352.3 and a low of 342.6 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 91,376.41 crore, with a 52-week high of 460.7 and a low of 195.05. BSE trading volume for the day was 136,519 shares, indicating moderate activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8507 k

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 136 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers closed at ₹346.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 352.3 & 342.6 yesterday to end at 343.3. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

