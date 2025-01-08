Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at ₹332.8 and closed at ₹329.8, experiencing a high of ₹335.3 and a low of ₹327.65. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately ₹86,997.52 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹460.7 and a low of ₹206. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 138,943 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indus Towers has decreased by 0.32%, currently trading at ₹327.20. Over the past year, however, Indus Towers shares have appreciated by 53.99%, reaching ₹327.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.99%
|3 Months
|-7.41%
|6 Months
|-14.77%
|YTD
|-3.99%
|1 Year
|53.99%
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indus Towers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|332.98
|Support 1
|325.23
|Resistance 2
|338.02
|Support 2
|322.52
|Resistance 3
|340.73
|Support 3
|317.48
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹385.0, 17.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹575.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7437 k
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 138 k.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers closed at ₹329.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹335.3 & ₹327.65 yesterday to end at ₹328.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend