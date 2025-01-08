Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:20 AM IST
Livemint

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 329.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 328.85 per share. Investors should monitor Indus Towers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at 332.8 and closed at 329.8, experiencing a high of 335.3 and a low of 327.65. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately 86,997.52 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 460.7 and a low of 206. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 138,943 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:20:57 AM IST

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indus Towers has decreased by 0.32%, currently trading at 327.20. Over the past year, however, Indus Towers shares have appreciated by 53.99%, reaching 327.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.99%
3 Months-7.41%
6 Months-14.77%
YTD-3.99%
1 Year53.99%
08 Jan 2025, 08:50:51 AM IST

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indus Towers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1332.98Support 1325.23
Resistance 2338.02Support 2322.52
Resistance 3340.73Support 3317.48
08 Jan 2025, 08:31:05 AM IST

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 385.0, 17.07% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 575.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6666
    Hold6664
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell4444
08 Jan 2025, 08:18:39 AM IST

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7437 k

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 138 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:03:31 AM IST

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers closed at ₹329.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 335.3 & 327.65 yesterday to end at 328.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

