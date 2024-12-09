Indus Towers share price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers Sees Negative Trading Performance Today

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at ₹368.95 and closed at ₹363.5, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹373.3 and a low of ₹362.9 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹95,900.39 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹460.7 and a low of ₹176.45, with a trading volume of 816,709 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers share price is at ₹363.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹360.52 and ₹370.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹360.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 370.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indus Towers has decreased by 0.33%, currently trading at ₹363.50. Over the past year, the shares have increased by 88.16%, reaching ₹363.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.38%
|3 Months
|-14.37%
|6 Months
|5.04%
|YTD
|83.2%
|1 Year
|88.16%
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indus Towers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|370.77
|Support 1
|360.52
|Resistance 2
|377.13
|Support 2
|356.63
|Resistance 3
|381.02
|Support 3
|350.27
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹385.0, 5.57% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹575.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: Indus Towers volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10595 k
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 816 k.
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: Indus Towers closed at ₹363.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹373.3 & ₹362.9 yesterday to end at ₹364.7. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.