Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Indus Towers share price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers Sees Negative Trading Performance Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers stock price went down today, 09 Dec 2024, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 364.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 363.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indus Towers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at 368.95 and closed at 363.5, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 373.3 and a low of 362.9 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 95,900.39 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 460.7 and a low of 176.45, with a trading volume of 816,709 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers trading at ₹363.95, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹364.7

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers share price is at 363.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 360.52 and 370.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 360.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 370.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

09 Dec 2024, 09:20 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indus Towers has decreased by 0.33%, currently trading at 363.50. Over the past year, the shares have increased by 88.16%, reaching 363.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.38%
3 Months-14.37%
6 Months5.04%
YTD83.2%
1 Year88.16%
09 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indus Towers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1370.77Support 1360.52
Resistance 2377.13Support 2356.63
Resistance 3381.02Support 3350.27
09 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 385.0, 5.57% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 575.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6655
    Hold6665
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell4444
09 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: Indus Towers volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10595 k

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 816 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: Indus Towers closed at ₹363.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 373.3 & 362.9 yesterday to end at 364.7. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.