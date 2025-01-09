Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at ₹329.3 and closed slightly lower at ₹328.25. The stock reached a high of ₹333.95 and a low of ₹325 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹86,562.27 crore, the company's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹460.7 and a low of ₹206. The BSE volume recorded was 191,046 shares.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 191 k.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹333.95 & ₹325 yesterday to end at ₹331.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend