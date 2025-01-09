Hello User
Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2025, by 0.85 %. The stock closed at 328.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 331.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indus Towers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at 329.3 and closed slightly lower at 328.25. The stock reached a high of 333.95 and a low of 325 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 86,562.27 crore, the company's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of 460.7 and a low of 206. The BSE volume recorded was 191,046 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7231 k

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 191 k.

09 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers closed at ₹328.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 333.95 & 325 yesterday to end at 331.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

