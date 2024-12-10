Hello User
Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers stock price went down today, 10 Dec 2024, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 364.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 361.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indus Towers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at 365 and closed slightly lower at 364.7. The stock reached a high of 366.7 and a low of 359 during the session. With a market capitalization of 96,190.56 crore, the company’s shares traded with a volume of 478,633 on the BSE. Over the past year, Indus Towers has seen a 52-week high of 460.7 and a low of 176.45.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 385.0, 6.37% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 575.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6655
    Hold6665
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell4444
10 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: Indus Towers volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11096 k

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.43% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 478 k.

10 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: Indus Towers closed at ₹364.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 366.7 & 359 yesterday to end at 361.95. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

