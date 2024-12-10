Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at ₹365 and closed slightly lower at ₹364.7. The stock reached a high of ₹366.7 and a low of ₹359 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹96,190.56 crore, the company’s shares traded with a volume of 478,633 on the BSE. Over the past year, Indus Towers has seen a 52-week high of ₹460.7 and a low of ₹176.45.
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹385.0, 6.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹575.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.43% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 478 k.
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹366.7 & ₹359 yesterday to end at ₹361.95. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.