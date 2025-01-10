Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at ₹329.85 and closed slightly higher at ₹330.15. The stock experienced a high of ₹339.25 and a low of ₹328.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹87,261.31 crore, the shares traded on the BSE reached a volume of 91,969. Over the past year, the stock's performance has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹460.70 and a low of ₹206.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indus Towers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|336.63
|Support 1
|325.93
|Resistance 2
|343.32
|Support 2
|321.92
|Resistance 3
|347.33
|Support 3
|315.23
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹385.0, 16.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹575.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 91 k.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹339.25 & ₹328.7 yesterday to end at ₹330.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend