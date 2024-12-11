Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers stock price went down today, 11 Dec 2024, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 361.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 359.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indus Towers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at 363.85 and closed slightly lower at 361.95. The stock reached a high of 363.85 and a low of 355 during the session. With a market capitalization of 95,531.08 crore, the stock's performance reflects a significant decline from its 52-week high of 460.7, while remaining well above the 52-week low of 176.45. The BSE volume recorded was 283,256 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indus Towers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1363.43Support 1355.68
Resistance 2366.97Support 2351.47
Resistance 3371.18Support 3347.93
11 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 385.0, 7.02% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 575.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6655
    Hold6665
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell4444
11 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: Indus Towers volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11156 k

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 283 k.

11 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: Indus Towers closed at ₹361.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 363.85 & 355 yesterday to end at 359.75. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.