Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at ₹363.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹361.95. The stock reached a high of ₹363.85 and a low of ₹355 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹95,531.08 crore, the stock's performance reflects a significant decline from its 52-week high of ₹460.7, while remaining well above the 52-week low of ₹176.45. The BSE volume recorded was 283,256 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indus Towers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|363.43
|Support 1
|355.68
|Resistance 2
|366.97
|Support 2
|351.47
|Resistance 3
|371.18
|Support 3
|347.93
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹385.0, 7.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹575.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 283 k.
Indus Towers Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹363.85 & ₹355 yesterday to end at ₹359.75. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.