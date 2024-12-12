Hello User
Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers stock price went down today, 12 Dec 2024, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 360 per share. The stock is currently trading at 359 per share. Investors should monitor Indus Towers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at 360.85 and closed at 360. The stock reached a high of 362.75 and a low of 358.10. With a market capitalization of 94,858.42 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 460.7 and a low of 176.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 106,081 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers closed at ₹360 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 362.75 & 358.1 yesterday to end at 359. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

