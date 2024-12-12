Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at ₹360.85 and closed at ₹360. The stock reached a high of ₹362.75 and a low of ₹358.10. With a market capitalization of ₹94,858.42 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹460.7 and a low of ₹176.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 106,081 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers closed at ₹360 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹362.75 & ₹358.1 yesterday to end at ₹359. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.