Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Livemint

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : Indus Towers stock price went down today, 13 Dec 2024, by -4.44 %. The stock closed at 359.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 343.6 per share. Investors should monitor Indus Towers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at 359.5 and closed slightly higher at 359.55. The stock reached a high of 359.5 and a low of 342.9 during the session. With a market capitalization of 90,703.75 crore, the company has a 52-week high of 460.7 and a low of 176.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 206,422 shares for Indus Towers.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indus Towers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1354.08Support 1338.43
Resistance 2364.42Support 2333.12
Resistance 3369.73Support 3322.78
13 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 385.0, 12.05% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 575.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6655
    Hold6665
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell4444
13 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11693 k

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 206 k.

13 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: Indus Towers closed at ₹359.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 359.5 & 342.9 yesterday to end at 343.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

