Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened at ₹359.5 and closed slightly higher at ₹359.55. The stock reached a high of ₹359.5 and a low of ₹342.9 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹90,703.75 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹460.7 and a low of ₹176.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 206,422 shares for Indus Towers.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indus Towers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|354.08
|Support 1
|338.43
|Resistance 2
|364.42
|Support 2
|333.12
|Resistance 3
|369.73
|Support 3
|322.78
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹385.0, 12.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹575.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 206 k.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹359.5 & ₹342.9 yesterday to end at ₹343.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend