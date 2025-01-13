Indus Towers Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Indus Towers Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indus Towers opened and closed at ₹329.8, maintaining a steady price throughout the day. The stock reached a high of ₹329.8 and a low of ₹319.6. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹84,478.34 crore, the stock's performance remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹460.7 and above its 52-week low of ₹206. The BSE volume for the day was 80,080 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indus Towers on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|327.72
|Support 1
|316.52
|Resistance 2
|334.78
|Support 2
|312.38
|Resistance 3
|338.92
|Support 3
|305.32
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹385.0, 20.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹575.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 80 k.
Indus Towers Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹329.8 & ₹319.6 yesterday to end at ₹320.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend